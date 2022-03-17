Gary gives update on ARPA spending, discusses future plans

GARY — Throughout the winter, the Gary City Council approved multiple ordinances allocating American Rescue Act money — now city officials are beginning to lay out a plan for the remaining funds.

In September 2021, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince proposed a spending plan for the first half of the $8.3 million ARPA funding the city was allocated. Over the past few months, the council and the Prince Administration have discussed multiple ARPA appropriations. Tuesday afternoon, Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4, gave a presentation on the current status of the funds and laid out what exactly the money can be used for.

"I wanted to just do an update in terms of our status as it related to ARPA," Adkins said. “I also wanted to give the public an opportunity to understand the process.”

Thus far, the council has approved an ordinance allocating $3 million for premium pay for city employees, $11.2 million for City of Gary public safety payroll, $10.1 million for original revenue loss and $400,000 to continue the Guaranteed Income Validation Effort, or G.I.V.E., program.

The council has also approved ordinances planning to spend $5 million for a joint venture broadband project and $1.5 million for a leadership and job training program. The council has yet to approve ordinances officially appropriating funds for the projects.

Two ordinances — one allocating $60,000 for the hiring of an ARPA manager for a one-year contract and another allocating $250,000 for broadband updates to the Gary City Hall — have both been tabled for the time being.

If all of the proposed ordinances are passed, Gary would still have $8.5 million remaining out of the $40 million they were allocated in May.

Last summer, Adkins opened an ARPA survey where residents could give spending suggestions. Feedback was also sent through the email arpainput@gary.gov.

Using survey and email responses, Adkins laid out several potential allocations such as funding a small business grant program, improvements to the City of Gary Health Department, supporting the Gary YWCA and creating a Mobile Mental Health Program.

“We do have a mental health issue within the city,” Adkins said. “With the onset of the pandemic, it has escalated.”

The $10.1 million of ARPA funds that will help the city recoup COVID-19-related revenue loss, will go back into the general fund. Adkins presented some possible uses for the additional money.

Ideas included funding the citywide Jewel Park Program which was started in 2020 to modernize and upgrade Gary parks, building demolition throughout the city, increasing street lights, particularly in blighted parts of the city, and reinvigorating the 50/50 sidewalk program which supports sidewalk repairs.

Funding a program that would assist home owners with down payments on new constructions or a residential new construction tax abatement program could “bring more rooftops to the city,” Adkins said.

To assist with citywide development, Adkins also suggested the council work with the Redevelopment Commission to create an industrial park land acquisition fund.

