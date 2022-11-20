 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary going after federal funding to remediate historic City Methodist Church

Gary lands grant funding to turn City Methodist Church into a ruins garden

If Gary receives an EPA grant, the cleanup of City Methodist Church should be complete by March 2024. 

 

GARY — Once home to the largest Methodist congregation in the Midwest, the historic City Methodist Church has become a crumbling threat to human health. However, a federal grant could give the towering Gothic structure new life.

For years, Gary has talked about turning the church into a European-style ruins garden: A space where events can be held and visitors can reflect on the area's history. In 2017, the city received $163,133 from the Knight Foundation to fund the project. Before any redevelopment can begin, however, the city must address the building's issues with flooding and asbestos. 

Gary's Department of Environmental Affairs is applying for a Brownfields Cleanup Grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA. Due Nov. 22, the grant is for $400,000. The EPA's Brownfield Cleanup Grant program helps fund the remediation of properties where potential contamination is a barrier to reuse or redevelopment. 

During a virtual public meeting held Thursday afternoon, Gary Environmental Affairs Director Brenda Scott-Henry presented the grant along with consultants from Metric Environmental, LLC. Two environmental assessments of the site, both conducted by Metric Environmental, have found asbestos and standing water in the basement to be the biggest barriers to redeveloping the church. 

Former glory

The nine-story structure, located at 577 Washington St., first opened its doors in 1926. Partly funded by U.S. Steel, City Methodist included a gym, music studio, cafeteria and an adjoining 1,000-seat theater. 

Deindustrialization and white flight caused the church's congregation to dwindle, and by 1975 the sanctuary closed. Indiana University Northwest continued to use the theater as a satellite campus until a massive fire damaged the church in 1997. In 2011, part of the sanctuary’s roof collapsed.

In recent years, City Methodist has become an attraction for photographers and tourists. 

If the city is able to remediate the property, Scott-Henry said plans for a ruins garden could move forward. As part of the grant, the Environmental Affairs Department will post a survey at gary.gov/environmental-affairs/ where residents can give input on what they would like to see at the site. The survey will be open through December.

A historical analysis of the area shows two dry cleaners and a machine shop used to operate near the church. According to sampling conducted by Metric Environmental, the surrounding soil and groundwater do not appear to be contaminated.

Inside City Methodist Church

The flooding and asbestos issues at City Methodist Church have to be addressed before the property can be reused. 

Karla McDonald, of Metric Environmental, said the standing water in the church's basement will have to be pumped out before the asbestos can be removed. 

Some of the ruins will also have to be filled to prevent future flooding. 

As the project moves forward, Scott-Henry said the city will be looking for "community ambassadors," residents that can share project updates with the broader public and give the city feedback.

"It is important that we hear those voices (from the community) and that we incorporate that information into the decisions we make in terms of pollution remediation,” Scott-Henry said.

If the city receives the EPA grant, the cleanup should be complete by March 2024. 

