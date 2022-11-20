Gary going after federal funding to remediate historic City Methodist Church

GARY — Once home to the largest Methodist congregation in the Midwest, the historic City Methodist Church has become a crumbling threat to human health. However, a federal grant could give the towering Gothic structure new life.
For years, Gary has talked about turning the church into a European-style ruins garden: A space where events can be held and visitors can reflect on the area's history. In 2017, the city received $163,133 from the Knight Foundation to fund the project. Before any redevelopment can begin, however, the city must address the building's issues with flooding and asbestos.
Gary's Department of Environmental Affairs is applying for a Brownfields Cleanup Grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA. Due Nov. 22, the grant is for $400,000. The EPA's Brownfield Cleanup Grant program helps fund the remediation of properties where potential contamination is a barrier to reuse or redevelopment.
During a virtual public meeting held Thursday afternoon, Gary Environmental Affairs Director Brenda Scott-Henry presented the grant along with consultants from Metric Environmental, LLC. Two environmental assessments of the site, both conducted by Metric Environmental, have found asbestos and standing water in the basement to be the biggest barriers to redeveloping the church.
Former glory
The nine-story structure, located at 577 Washington St., first opened its doors in 1926. Partly funded by U.S. Steel, City Methodist included a gym, music studio, cafeteria and an adjoining 1,000-seat theater.
Deindustrialization and white flight caused the church's congregation to dwindle, and by 1975 the sanctuary closed. Indiana University Northwest continued to use the theater as a satellite campus until a massive fire damaged the church in 1997. In 2011, part of the sanctuary’s roof collapsed.
In recent years, City Methodist has become an attraction for photographers and tourists.
If the city is able to remediate the property, Scott-Henry said plans for a ruins garden could move forward. As part of the grant, the Environmental Affairs Department will post a survey at gary.gov/environmental-affairs/ where residents can give input on what they would like to see at the site. The survey will be open through December.
A historical analysis of the area shows two dry cleaners and a machine shop used to operate near the church. According to sampling conducted by Metric Environmental, the surrounding soil and groundwater do not appear to be contaminated.
Karla McDonald, of Metric Environmental, said the standing water in the church's basement will have to be pumped out before the asbestos can be removed.
Some of the ruins will also have to be filled to prevent future flooding.
As the project moves forward, Scott-Henry said the city will be looking for "community ambassadors," residents that can share project updates with the broader public and give the city feedback.
"It is important that we hear those voices (from the community) and that we incorporate that information into the decisions we make in terms of pollution remediation,” Scott-Henry said.
If the city receives the EPA grant, the cleanup should be complete by March 2024.
Gary City Methodist Church could become country's largest ruins garden
Ivy festoons the arches and columns of the abandoned City Methodist Church in Gary in this Times file photo.
David Kohrman of Kalamazoo, Mich., takes photographs of the collapsed roof of old City Methodist Church in Gary in September. Kohrman has been documenting the building since 2000 and is part of the Chicago Urban Exploration group.
Ivy festoons the arches and columns of the abandoned City Methodist Church in Gary in this Times file photo.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
A fence has been put up around the old City Methodist Church, in Gary, to keep people out.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The old City Methodist Church in Gary has a ghoulish aspect at night, with real terrors in the form of crumbling walls and ceilings when people venture in.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Water and debris cover the floor in this Times file photo of the old City Methodist Church in Gary.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Jonathan Miano, The Times
Sometime in September a large portion of the roof over the sanctuary in the old City Methodist Church in Gary collapsed.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
A fence has been put up around the old City Methodist Church in Gary.