Gary home on 'most endangered' list; preservation group, residents hope for revival

GARY — A Gary home that serves as an architectural exemplar of the Means Manor neighborhood has been placed on Indiana Landmark’s “10 Most Endangered” list, an annual register of Hoosier landmarks in structural jeopardy.

The Geter Means House at 2044 Monroe Lane was built in 1954 by the home-building business Means Brothers, founded in the 1920s by Andrew and Geter Means.

“By the 1950s,” according to Indiana Landmarks, “Means Brothers, Inc., was one of the largest black-owned real estate development companies in the Midwest, building almost 2,000 homes and rental units in Gary alone.”

Means Manor consists of nearly 200 homes. “Today, it remains a close-knit neighborhood where many residents have lived their entire lives, an anchor of stability in a city struggling with deterioration and disinvestment,” according to Indiana Landmarks.

Built in 1954, Geter Means’ mid-century ranch house served as a neighborhood focal point, but vacancy and vandalism have left it in disrepair. While neighbors mow the lawn and pick up trash, the home itself continues to languish and “could deteriorate to the point of no return,” according to Indiana Landmarks.

In response, neighborhood resident Yejide Ekunkoney led a group of neighbors in forming SayYestoMeans, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history of Means Manor.

This summer, Indiana Landmarks worked with the group on a June 17 clean-up that included clearing overgrowth and picking up trash. A dozen neighbors and Indiana Landmarks staff filled two 30-yard dumpsters with debris, trash, limbs and shrubs.

SayYestoMeans recruited neighbors to maintain the yard, and Indiana Landmarks is advising the group on National Register listing.

More information is available at sayyestomeans.org.

The full “10 Most Endangered” list, with Indiana Landmark's descriptions, includes:

Birdsell Mansion, South Bend

When it was built in 1898, J.B. Birdsell’s mansion rivaled Clem Studebaker’s Tippecanoe Place and J.D. Oliver’s Copshaholm in opulence and prestige. Today, however, its ongoing neglect is cause for growing alarm.

Cades Mill Covered Bridge, Fountain County

Built in 1854, Fountain County’s Cades Mill Covered Bridge is the state’s oldest covered bridge still in its original location, but decades of deferred maintenance have placed the historic span in serious structural danger.

Geter Means House, Gary

Built in 1954 on a prominent corner lot, Geter Means’ mid-century ranch house served as a focal point in Gary’s Means Manor neighborhood, but vacancy and neglect have transformed the property into a blight.

Hulman Building & Garage, Evansville

Evansville’s Hulman Building needs a preservation-minded developer with a vision for making its stylish Art Deco architectural features shine once again.

Knox County Poor Asylum, Vincennes

After nearly 20 years of vacancy, Knox County’s historic poor farm is in desperate shape. Without repairs, the 1882 building faces demolition by neglect.

First Friends Church, Marion

Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects.

Stinesville Commercial Buildings, Stinesville

With handsome limestone facades and large storefront windows, four vacant commercial buildings in Stinesville hold potential for any number of creative reuses, but with each passing year, prospects for saving them fade.

Courthouse Annex Building, New Castle

County officials have repeatedly discussed demolishing New Castle’s Courthouse Annex building and using the site for parking, a move that would rob the city’s courthouse square of its historic character.

James M. Shields Memorial Gymnasium, Seymour

Seymour’s WPA-era Shields Memorial Gym occupies a prime spot in the city’s Walnut Street Historic District, surrounded by open land that could make it a target for demolition and development.

Kamm and Schellinger Brewery, Mishawaka

The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery is the last of a once-thriving industrial area along Mishawaka’s riverfront, but there is increasing pressure to demolish the historic complex in favor of new development.

To find out more about each of the 10 Most Endangered, visit indianalandmarks.org.