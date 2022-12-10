Gary hopes to quicken reimbursement process for cleaning up private properties with new ordinance

GARY — A proposed ordinance would let Gary recoup the cost of cleaning up private properties through liens.

“All this is looking to do is to get the city reimbursed for what we are doing already," City Attorney Angela Lockett explained during a Tuesday night Common Council meeting.

The current reimbursement process can take a long time because it involves the Gary City Court, Lockett explained. The recouped funds also go to the Unsafe Building Law fund, which has specific uses. Under the proposed ordinance, the reimbursed money would go into the city's general fund.

Lockett said property owners would be given between 10 and 60 days to correct the issue before the city cleans up the property.

“I think we need to speed that process up. People want to see services delivered and delivered in an expedient way," Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at-large, said. “We know there’s a lot of people that are just cleaning out stuff and setting it out all over the city and don’t care because they have taken the mindset ‘this is Gary; I can do it and get away with it.' We have to change things.”

The city already uses liens to reimburse costs accrued when cutting grass on private property, Lockett said.

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at-large, voiced concerns about eliminating the city court from the process. He asked to defer action on the ordinance until a meeting where the city court judge, Deidre Monroe, is present.

The council voted to discuss the ordinance during a Dec. 13 Ways and Means Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Prince touts progress in Gary in State of the City address Gary State of the City Gary State of the City Gary State of the City Gary State of the City Gary State of the City Gary State of the City Gary State of the City Gary State of the City Gary State of the City Gary State of the City