Gary hopes to replace aging health department building

GARY — The Gary Health Department, located at 1145 W. Fifth Ave., has outgrown its current space.

The building, which was once a church, can no longer be maintained simply through repairs, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker said, adding that workers and patients are "on top of each other."

During a Tuesday night meeting, the Gary Common Council unanimously approved appropriating $5 million for a new health department facility. The money came from the $80.3 million American Rescue Plan Act funding the city was awarded.

"This is probably going to be one of the few opportunities to fund public health," Walker said during a Nov. 1 Ways and Means Committee meeting. "Public health normally doesn't get funded, so I am extremely, extremely excited.'

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker said Gary saw how important maintaining local control of the city's health department was. Hammond eliminated its municipal health department in the early 2000s, consolidating services with the Lake County Health Department.

"I'm glad we've kept our public health in town because we know our population is vulnerable. We have a lot of preexisting conditions, and we have transportation concerns in terms trying to get to a county facility," Common Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said during the Nov. 1 meeting.

Godwin said the $5 million allocation will not cover the entire cost of building a new facility; however once a design is drawn, the Health Department will be able to estimate the total cost and seek additional funds. Multiple council members said they would like the new facility to be located downtown.

Walker said the health department wants "a building to serve the public with dignity and respect."