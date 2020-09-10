 Skip to main content
Gary hosts 9/11 ceremony; residents encourage to attend virtually
Gary hosts 9/11 ceremony; residents encourage to attend virtually

Gary City Hall

GARY — The city is hosting its own brief 9/11 ceremony on Friday to memorialize loved ones lost in the 2001 World Trade Center attacks.

The ceremony will start at 8:45 a.m. in the Gary Room at City Hall.

The Honor Guard will lower the flag to half-staff and a bugler will perform taps. 

Speakers include Mayor Jerome Prince; the Rev. Dr. Rameen Jackson; Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell; and leadership within the Gary Police Department. 

Residents are encouraged to attend virtually via social media on the Re-Imagine Gary Facebook Page or through http://www.gary.gov/

