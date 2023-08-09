GARY — A bounce house. Free haircuts. Line dancing. A helicopter.

These are a few among the many features at Gary police's National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night at the U.S. Steel Yard, home of the Gary SouthShore Railcats baseball team.

The event returned for the first time since 2019, promoting youth safety and healthy relationships between public safety professionals and their community. In addition to the Gary police's presence at the event, local fire, emergency medical services, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., the Gary Community School Corporation, Railcats staff, Mayor Jerome A. Prince, State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, local nonprofits and organizations joined the fun.

"I am absolutely proud of how the night went," Gary police Chief Anthony Titus said. "We're already talking about how we can make it even bigger next year."

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. Hundreds of people waited at the front of the gates to enter right on time. The first couple hundred attendees received a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and cookies.

National Night Out, according to the organization's website, is "an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."

Dr. Michael McGee, a Gary native and founder of POP on Youth Violence, worked closely with the Gary Police Department to bring the event to life. Public safety was the theme of the night, as McGee and other community figures encouraged parents to lock up their weapons and urged involvement in community groups that promote health and socio-emotional well being among young people. Adults were able to take free gun locks home.

"Parents, lock your guns up," McGee said. Talk to your kids about what happens if they find a gun. We've got to have more love and unity."

"If we don't have our youth here, where are we?" McGee said.

Through McGee's organization, people were able to learn how to stop bleeding in the event of a severe injury and administer CPR. Brendan Jones, a medical student at Indiana University Northwest, said these skills are crucial for anyone to know, especially youth who might find themselves in a vulnerable situation.

"Knowledge is power," Jones said. "We want to make sure we uplift our youth and put them in safe environments. But that's not always the case, so we teach them what they need to do to make it out in a safe way."

Attendees also enjoyed a performance by Michael Jackson impersonator Ed Hollis, who spends most of his time at the Tropicana Las Vegas, where he performs in residency as the King of Pop. Hollis, a Gary native, said he was thrilled to be part of the event because he knows just how important it is to promote safety to young people in the Region.

"I was one of those kids who had to endure violence," Hollis said. "But there's a lot of positivity that comes from Gary. I'm always going to be proud of where I'm from."

The night concluded with a showcase of talent from local high school students, line dancing and a fireworks show.