Gary International Black Film Festival selects fellows to train with Hollywood filmmaker

GARY — The Gary International Black Film Festival has picked 16 fellows for the first time for "The Reel Rundown" Fellowship with Hollywood filmmaker Deon Taylor and his Hidden Empire Film Group.

First-time and emerging filmmakers will take part in creature courses led by Taylor from July 9 through Aug. 13. He and industry professionals with the Hidden Empire Film Group will mentor up-and-coming creatives, helping them develop networks of future collaborators and advance their careers.

They undergo workshops in directing, writing, editing, budgeting, scheduling and sound recording in the program, which is led by Toni Simpson and McKenya Dilworth Smith.

The fellows will get mentorship from Taylor, whose works include "Fatale," starring two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank and Golden Globe nominee Michael Ealy; "Meet the Blacks"; "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2"; and "The Intruder," starring Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy and Meagan Good.

His many accolades include the Sacramento Filmmaker of the Year award, the Baron Jay Foundation’s 2018 Trailblazer Award, the Extraordinary Families’ 2018 Visionary Award and the 2019 AAFCA Horizon Award.

"I am not only a product of Gary, Indiana - but a fan of my city - the resilience and the heart of the city is unmatched - watching the GIBFF grow the film community of Gary has been amazing," Taylor said. "I’m excited to join the efforts and be a part of the movement they are creating. The future looks amazing."

The fellows will get the opportunity to showcase their work at the 12th annual Gary International Black Film Festival, an annual three-day festival that celebrates black culture and film.

This year's fellows include Courtney Franklin, Montae Dixon, Passion Jefferson, Chris Robinson, Dimitri Jones, Jaylin Scott, Karina Mitchell, Ryan Williams, Natalie Williams, PeQue Brown, Nathaniel Tate, LaTrice Edwards, William Bowen, Marvin Hudson, Briana Smith and Althea Gordon.

