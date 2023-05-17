The Gary city council didn’t do anything, and because of that a federal court judge rang them up for tens of thousands of dollars.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon in Hammond is ordering the city to pay more than $67,000 for slacking off last year when they were supposed to be redistricting the city to give every resident equal representation on the city council.

The money will go to voting rights advocate Barbara Bolling, a Gary attorney, and a group of Indianapolis lawyers who assisted her.

Bolling and her legal team sued the city for missing a Dec. 31, 2022 deadline to divide the city’s 70,000 residents and the 50 square miles within which they live into six equal districts that each elect a member of the Common Council.

State law required changes to update the city’s old councilmanic district map after the 2020 census found population changes within the city made some districts larger than others.

Common Council Attorney Rinzer Williams III said earlier this year the redistricting process proved to be "much more difficult than we (the Common Council) originally thought, and we ran out of time.”

After the deadline passed, Bolling and her attorneys sued the city Jan. 25 in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

Bolling alleged the population inequalities within council districts unfairly made some voters more powerful than others since a smaller number of voters in one district would have the same voice on the council as those in more numerous districts.

Bolling and city officials had worked out an agreement a month later to re-equalize the city’s six districts populations, in time for the spring primary election.

Judge Simon gave that agreement his blessing in February and gave Bolling permission to charge the city to reimburse her and her legal team for the cost of filing the litigation.

Bolling asked the judge to award them nearly $82,000 in legal fees and costs.

Lawyers for the city objected that the costs were unreasonably high since Bolling and her attorneys were charging the city between $550 per hour and $600 per hour for their work.

The judge overruled the city’s objections to the fees and praised the quick and efficient work of the attorneys for Bolling.

Nevertheless, the judge reduced their bill by $15,000 after scouring the details of their billings and lowered them in some instances where the billing was a duplication and others where routine administrative chores didn’t deserve to be billed at so high an hourly rate.