GARY — After a six-year battle, the only evidence of the Maya Energy LLC solid-waste plant is a "Coming Soon" sign behind a row of phragmites along 35th Avenue.

Over the years, the project has received ample pushback from Gary residents, elected officials, local educators, even the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Despite the opposition, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management approved Maya Energy's air permit renewal request last spring.

Now the city of Gary is taking the issue to court.

'Not in the business of stopping polluters'

In May 2017, the Gary Zoning Board approved zoning for a solid-waste processing facility at 2727 W. 35th Ave., according to Times reports. The project is being led by former East Chicago Councilman James Ventura.

According to Maya Energy's air permit, the facility will accept and process municipal waste and construction and demolition debris.

“The state of Indiana should have never permitted a new polluting business that will truck tons of garbage from outside Gary into our community," Dorreen Carey said during an April 4 Common Council meeting. "We're not a dumping ground."

After first approving Maya's air permit in 2017, IDEM approved a permit renewal last April. Carey, who is a member of Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, and the city of Gary filed Petitions for Administrative Review of the renewal. The petitions were filed with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication, or OEA, which acts as the ultimate authority to review IDEM decisions.

The city's petition hinged on several claims, including:

IDEM improperly calculated the facility's Volatile Organic Compound particulate emissions because emissions from trucks were not included.

IDEM did not give due consideration to comments on environmental justice.

The area is not a suitable location for a waste processing facility because of the nearby homes and school.

The Steel City Academy charter school is right across the street from the Maya property.

Carey's petition argued some of the same points as the city's and claimed that Maya Energy was not compliant with the permit because the company has failed to construct or operate the facility.

“Usually when you get an air permit renewal, it’s based on how well you did during the time when you were operating," Carey told the Gary Air Pollution Committee at a April 26 meeting. "Since it never operated, how could you give it a renewal?”

The OEA dismissed both petitions on March 15, saying neither contained facts demonstrating how they would be harmed by the permit renewal. The OEA decision also said that when issuing permits, IDEM is not required to evaluate proper zoning, account for mobile source emissions or consider environmental justice impacts.

Carey said she and GARD couldn't take the issue any further because they didn't have the resources to obtain legal counsel; however, the city has filed a petition for Judicial Review of the OEA's Final Order. The petition, filed April 14 with Lake Superior Court, is pending.

During the April 26 Gary Air Pollution Committee meeting, Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-at large, said “many people think that as long as IDEM says it’s OK, that it’s safe. And that is not the case."

"We know that the purpose of IDEM is to issue permits," Latham said. "They are not in the business of stopping polluters."

'This would not be allowed in more affluent communities'

“The city of Gary has been the victim of environmental racism by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for decades," the city's petition for judicial review states.

According to the EPA's "Environmental Justice Screen" tool, much of Gary ranks in the highest percentiles in the country for cancer risk, asthma prevalence and low life expectancy.

A recent report also found that Northwest Indiana has some of the worst air pollution in the country. The study — conducted by the Guardian, the University of Washington and Virginia Tech — looked at fine particles of air pollution called PM 2.5. Emitted by industrial operations, vehicles and wildfires, PM 2.5 particles are small enough to make it into the deepest part of the lungs and into the bloodstream.

The report found that a central section of Indianapolis had the fifth-worst air pollution in the country, Northwest Indiana had the fourth-worst and Chicago's South and West sides have the third-worst. Neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Bakersfield, California, were listed second and first, respectively.

The Guardian report found that census tracts in Northwest Indiana with the highest amount of air pollution had 60% nonwhite populations. Gary's population is about 80% African American.

The city's petition for judicial review also noted that, compared with other communities in Lake County, Gary is home to the highest number of solid-waste facilities that have been issued permits by IDEM. Eight of the 17 Authorized Operating Solid Waste Facilities and Permitted Solid Waste Land Disposal and Processing Facilities in Lake County are in Gary.

The city's original OEA petition for review said the proposed facility would be 1,056-feet from the Steel City charter school.

"Why is it a project that is acceptable in Gary, and why is a project that is acceptable in Gary across from a school? This would not be allowed in more affluent communities. Our kids do not deserve that to be their school experience," Steel City Executive Director Katie Kirley told the Times during an interview last spring.

The Gary Common Council will consider a resolution supporting the city administration's opposition to the Maya project during its May 16 meeting.

During the April 26 Air Pollution Committee meeting, GARD member Jennifer Rudderham noted that the Maya property is owned by the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.

Maya is leasing the land from the commission.

Residents previously urged the commission to reconsider the lease; Rudderham said the Gary community should "put some pressure" on the commission.

For now, the solid-waste processing facility appears to be caught in a "Coming Soon" limbo.

PHOTOS: Indian Medical Association donates heating and cooling system to Gary homeless shelter Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper