Gary leaders debate mayor's armed guard, security camera mandate to curb violent crime
3 charged in fatal shooting at gas station

Surveillance footage from a Gary station helped police secure homicide charges against three individuals last month.  

 Provided

GARY — City leaders continue to debate the mayor’s desire to mandate armed guards at certain gas stations across the city.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said while he welcomes Mayor Jerome Prince’s proposal to require security cameras and guards posted up at 24/7 businesses that attract violence, he clarified those guards wouldn’t have the same arresting powers of a sworn officer.

An armed guard can detain someone for shoplifting, and do what they must to protect themselves or employees inside the business, Evans said. But they would not have law enforcement authority to arrest and detain for suspicion of another crime.

Evans’ comments came during a Tuesday night public safety committee meeting, where the proposed ordinance was up for discussion.

That distinction has some council members, including Council President Williams Godwin, D-1st, worried about the potential consequence should a situation turn violent or hostile quickly and law enforcement is not around to safely handcuff a suspect.

“I do think it’s concerning that they cannot arrest, necessarily. If they’re sitting there with a gun, in hostile situations, we don’t want them shooting unnecessarily, I’m certain, given all that’s gone on nationally,” Godwin said.

Godwin said he also questions whether there is enough well-trained, highly qualified security guards to cover all of the city’s 24/7 gas stations and certain businesses that operate after 7 p.m.

“We have 52, 53 gas stations, and that’s a lot of shifts, a lot of people,” Godwin said.

Crime up in Gary

Evans said the need for working security cameras — and potentially armed guards — is great.

As of Wednesday, the city had tallied 35 homicides and 113 gunshot victims so far in 2020, compared to 37 homicides and 81 gunshot victims the same time last year, according to figures provided by the Gary Police Department.

At least 15 shootings this year occurred at various gas stations, six of which resulted in homicides, according to Evans.

Evans said the first homicide of the year occurred at a gas station at 15th and Chase, a second occurred at 45th and Broadway, and two people were found dead at 49th and Broadway in separate homicides.

Police are also aware of a number of shootings near establishments near Fifth and Ohio and 49th and Georgia Street.

As Evans reported shooting and homicide locations to the committee Tuesday, as requested by Committee Chair Dwight Williams, Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, interrupted Evans, and questioned whether he should be doing that.

“I’m not sure, chief, that you should be giving addresses on businesses like that … I’m not sure it’s proper to do that,” Lay said. “I wouldn’t do what you’re doing, you’re affecting these private businesses. If they’re that bad that you want to affect them, close them.”

Costly for business

Gary Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said the ordinance should be amended to specify what qualifies as a security guard.

“That’s troubling to me. … Anyone can be posing as security,” Brewer said.

Brewer also questioned the value of having another security camera mandate on the books, when the council passed one in 2014 that applies to businesses that operate after 10 p.m.

Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5th, argued security guards are not going to solve anything.

“There’s a service station by my house, and it’s a big problem up there, so security sounds like it would be good, but that particular owner of that gas station, he would be spending all his profits. The problems start at 6 a.m.,” Barnes-Caldwell said.

She said during a recent visit to the station, a man was lying on the ground across the entryway.

“So I just stayed in my car and went on. … There are problems that armed security can’t fix,” she said.

The ordinance would also be forcing business owners to pay for something they can’t afford, she said.

Lay said he begged to differ.

“No matter what the cost, it’s less than the cost of a life. Here you have this problem, and it’s simply the cost of doing business,” Lay said.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

