Gary leaders debate mayor's armed guard, security camera mandate to curb violent crime

Costly for business

Gary Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said the ordinance should be amended to specify what qualifies as a security guard.

“That’s troubling to me. … Anyone can be posing as security,” Brewer said.

Brewer also questioned the value of having another security camera mandate on the books, when the council passed one in 2014 that applies to businesses that operate after 10 p.m.

Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5th, argued security guards are not going to solve anything.

“There’s a service station by my house, and it’s a big problem up there, so security sounds like it would be good, but that particular owner of that gas station, he would be spending all his profits. The problems start at 6 a.m.,” Barnes-Caldwell said.

She said during a recent visit to the station, a man was lying on the ground across the entryway.

“So I just stayed in my car and went on. … There are problems that armed security can’t fix,” she said.

The ordinance would also be forcing business owners to pay for something they can’t afford, she said.

Lay said he begged to differ.