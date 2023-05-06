The City of Gary has enlisted the aid of the Legacy Foundation to administer grants using $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

The city decided to use the money to aid nonprofit organizations serving residents of Gary. Grants can be requested in an amount of up to $50,000. Grant proposals should focus on either the prevention or reduction of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, or responses to negative economic impacts due to COVID-19 on the nonprofit organization and the clients it serves.

“We are honored and excited to be collaborating with City of Gary officials on this important work,” said Legacy President and CEO Kelly Anoe. “These grants will provide support to local organizations who provided vital services to Gary residents during the worst of the pandemic, as well as through the recovery period and beyond.”

The ARPA funding comes from a total of $50 million received by Gary to help bridge budget shortfalls and mitigate the financial shock of the pandemic.

“Nonprofit organizations have always played major roles in supporting the citizens of Gary, and we really saw them step up during the historic pandemic,” Mayor Jerome Prince said. “I cannot think of a better partner than the Legacy Foundation to assist us in utilizing a portion of our city’s ARPA funds to return just some of the support nonprofits have always provided our residents.”

The grant application period lasts until 5 p.m. June 18. Qualified applicants must be a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organization, and projects should be geographically focused on Gary. Priority will be given to organizations located in the city.

An information session will be held on May 15. Potential applicants can learn more and begin their application online at legacyfdn.org/arpa-grant.

