Gary lifts additional business restrictions as part of COVID-19 reopening

GARY — The city of Gary is joining the rest of Northwest Indiana at stage 4.5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan for reopening the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Jerome Prince announced Monday he was lifting many of the restrictions on businesses and public gatherings that were kept in place longer in Gary due in part to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minority groups.

At the same time, Prince urged Gary residents and visitors to continue being careful and cautious concerning coronavirus, and to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, regularly wash their hands and clean frequently touched surfaces.

"My team and I are monitoring our daily new COVID-19 cases and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths," Prince said.

"If we see significant, prolonged increases in either measure, I will order restrictions to be put back into place to protect our community."

Until then, the following COVID-19 reopening policies are in effect in Gary: