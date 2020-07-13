You are the owner of this article.
Gary lifts additional business restrictions as part of COVID-19 reopening
Gary lifts additional business restrictions as part of COVID-19 reopening

Jerome Prince creates bond bank

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince is lifting more COVID-19 restrictions as Gary reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Lauren Cross, file, The Times

GARY — The city of Gary is joining the rest of Northwest Indiana at stage 4.5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan for reopening the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Jerome Prince announced Monday he was lifting many of the restrictions on businesses and public gatherings that were kept in place longer in Gary due in part to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minority groups.

At the same time, Prince urged Gary residents and visitors to continue being careful and cautious concerning coronavirus, and to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, regularly wash their hands and clean frequently touched surfaces.

"My team and I are monitoring our daily new COVID-19 cases and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths," Prince said.

"If we see significant, prolonged increases in either measure, I will order restrictions to be put back into place to protect our community."

Until then, the following COVID-19 reopening policies are in effect in Gary:

  • Religious entities may have up to 250 people in attendance, though online services still are preferred. Family groups must sit at least six feet apart.
  • Retail businesses can open to 100% capacity. Employees are urged to wear face masks.
  • Restaurants and bars with food service can accommodate up to 75% capacity. Bars without food and nightclubs can have 50% capacity with social distancing. Masks are required for employees.
  • Personal service businesses, such as nail salons and barber shops, must continue operating by appointment only.
  • Playgrounds, basketball courts and other outdoor recreation sites are open for non-contact activities.
  • Gyms and fitness centers can open with appropriate social distancing measures and masked employees.

"The struggle against the COVID-19 virus remains a very fluid situation. We will see occasional spikes in our Gary numbers, but our focus is on creating a safe environment to protect our residents against a prolonged resurgence of the virus in our city," Prince said.

"As always, I encourage our residents to check on their family members and neighbors, and I am confident if we remain patient and calm, we will get through this together."

Download PDF City of Gary COVID-19 update for July 13, 2020

Concerned about COVID-19?

