Gary looks to grow violence prevention efforts

GARY — Since 2014, Joy Holliday has been working with the Gary for Life Program to reduce violence in the city, and now she is looking to expand capacity.

Launched under former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Gary for Life works with victims of violent crimes and connects them with resources including therapy, job training and education.

The program also works with suspected gang members, helping them transition away from crime.

Holliday, who leads the program and is the executive director of the Mayor's Office of Violence Prevention, said the city realized "we have to also do prevention work." In 2021 the THRIVE Gary! program was launched, the initiative uses a restorative justice model to work with youth.

THRIVE's Youth Ambassadors participate in peace circles and have access to MindRight app which offers mental health coaching. The goal is to address trauma and give young people tools to resolve conflict, hopefully deterring them from violent crime. Goodwill Industries also gives the youth job training assistance.

Holliday would like to build on the work being done through Gary For Live and THRIVE GARY! by establishing a Community Violence Intervention Program. She has asked the Gary Common Council to allocate $672,000 of the $80.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received to help establish the program.

The funding would largely go towards salaries; Holliday would be the program director with a full-time salary of $68,000. There would also be a part-time community outreach coordinator position with a salary of $25,000 and a full-time violence prevention specialist position with a salary of $40,000.

Beyond ARPA funding, Holliday said she would go after violence prevention grants to sustain the program. Gary for Life and THRIVE are currently funded through donation from community partners, including from Goodwil Industries.

The Gary Ways and Means Committee discussed the allocation request during a Monday night meeting. Committee chair, Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4, said she would like to see data showing how many people have been served by the Gary for Life and THRIVE programs by Sept. 5.

The Gary City Council will discuss the allocation during the Sept. 6 meeting.