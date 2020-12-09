Gary man admits role in Latin Dragons violent activities

A Gary man is pleading guilty to criminal racketeering as a member of the Latin Dragons street gang.
Jonathan “Cheech” Arevalo appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit he conspired to further the gang’s violent drug trafficking.
The 27-year-old defendant is one of 19 members of the criminal organization that originated in Chicago but spread to East Chicago, Hammond, Calumet City and Lansing.
A sweeping federal indictment last year alleged the Dragons established “sets” in Northwest Indiana in recent years, taking advantage of the void left by recent federal indictments and convictions of dozens within rival gangs such as the Latin Kings.
The government alleges Arevalo’s gang required members to financially support the organization through the proceeds of illegal drug sales and take violent action against rival gang members and even members of their own gang who cooperate with law enforcement or violate other gang rules.
Federal as well as Indiana and Illinois state law enforcement officials began concentrating on the gang after investigating who was responsible for a series of violent crimes, including dozens of fatal shootings that included the death of a 10-year-old girl in 2008.
The government alleges Arevalo had been an active gang member since 2009 and committed a number of illicit acts, including an incident in 2012 when he provided a gun that was used to kill a 49-year-old man in Chicago.
Arevalo signed an agreement last week with the U.S. Attorney’s office to give up his right to a jury trial, which had been scheduled to begin in late February 2021, and serve a prison sentence of no more than 20 years.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon must decide whether to accept the terms of the agreement and, if so, to sentence Arevalo at a later date.
