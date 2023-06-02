CROWN POINT — A Gary man faces drug charges after police reportedly found MDMA and marijuana in his possession.

Andre Groce, 32, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of dealing a Schedule 1 controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Charging documents show that Gary police pulled over a vehicle on 36th Avenue because the vehicle disregarded a stop sign. The driver, a woman, was found to be driving with a suspended license when police ran her information. The passenger, Groce, initially refused to identify himself and did not have a valid license.

In determining that the car must be towed and inventoried, officers wrote in the affidavit that Groce started "making furtive movements with his hands" and began reaching for a black backpack in the front of the vehicle. An officer at the scene had to prevent Groce from grabbing the backpack.

The officer smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle and conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle. The backpack contained a bag of multicolored pills, a large number of plastic baggies typically used to package and distribute narcotics, two knotted baggies of green plantlike material, a digital scale and a handgun.

The bag of pills was weighed at 22.8 grams and field-tested positive for MDMA. The bags of plantlike material weighed a collective 10.1 grams and field-tested positive for marijuana.

Groce was in court Thursday for an initial hearing. His next court appearance is set for June 6 in Judge Natalie Bokota's courtroom.

