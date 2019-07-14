GARY — A Gary man was arrested Saturday night after slamming into two Indiana State Police cars while fleeing from them, police said.
After pulling into a gravel lot during a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said Arthuro B. Smith, 43, began to slowly drive off. The trooper, Alissa Partyka, then moved her car in front of his vehicle to get him to stop.
Smith then allegedly veered right and hit Partyka's car before fleeing westbound on U.S. 12.
Partyka and Trooper Justin Hansen then attempted to box Smith in at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Lake Street when Smith turned left and hit Hansen's vehicle, according to police.
Smith then crashed his car into a pile of debris near the 5700 block of Melton Road and began to flee on foot, police said.
Partyka and Hansen chased after him before capturing him in an empty lot near East Dunes Highway, the news release said. Smith fell and injured himself during the chase.
He was taken to Saint Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, where he was found to be drunk with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his bloodstream, police said.
After being released, he was taken to Lake County Jail in Crown Point and is facing charges of resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
Smith said he fled because of his suspended license, according to police.