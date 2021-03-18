Gary mayor awarded Indiana University Bicentennial Medal

GARY — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince was awarded with the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal for his longstanding commitment to fostering positive changes in the city.

On Monday Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama awarded Prince the medal, which is given to people and organizations who have "broadened the university’s reach around the state and the world through their personal, professional, artistic or philanthropic efforts," according to a news release from the city.

“Indiana University Northwest has made an enormous difference in the lives of so many Gary and Northwest Indiana residents, and the university continues to be a tremendous citizen here,” Prince said. “It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of the people of the City of Gary.”

Iwama said Prince is committed to building a sense of community in Gary.

“Mayor Prince’s work to reimagine the City of Gary aligns with our mission to enhance the quality of life in Northwest Indiana," Iwama said. "I am grateful to Mayor Prince for his continued commitment to the IU Northwest Board of Advisors, and we are honored to be able to recognize his efforts with IU’s Bicentennial Medal."