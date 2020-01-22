Gary mayor confirms city complied with grand jury subpoenas

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince confirmed Wednesday night a grand jury recently served his administration with subpoenas for information.

Prince would only say that the subpoenas pertain to "certain information." He did not say what that information was or who it pertained to due to a pending investigation.

"We fully complied," Prince said in a statement. "Our constituents expect us to execute our duties with the highest degree of integrity and honesty and we will not let them down."

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Prince recently wrapped up his third week heading up City Hall after unseating two-term mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

Federal investigators visited Gary government on multiple occasions over the last two years. The most recent visit resulted in federal indictments against two Genesis Convention Center employees for theft of funds.

State audits and police reports published over the past two years flagged the fiscally mismanaged city and its employees for funding misuse at Marquette Park, the Genesis Convention Center, the city's Finance Department and Public Transit Corp.

The city’s crumbling tax base, delinquent property owners, declining population and low assessed values have long exacerbated the cash-strapped city’s ability to operate.

Love 3 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.