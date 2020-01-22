You are the owner of this article.
Gary mayor confirms city complied with grand jury subpoenas
Gary City Hall

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince confirmed Wednesday night a grand jury recently served his administration with subpoenas for information.

Prince would only say that the subpoenas pertain to "certain information." He did not say what that information was or who it pertained to due to a pending investigation.

"We fully complied," Prince said in a statement. "Our constituents expect us to execute our duties with the highest degree of integrity and honesty and we will not let them down."

Prince recently wrapped up his third week heading up City Hall after unseating two-term mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

Federal investigators visited Gary government on multiple occasions over the last two years. The most recent visit resulted in federal indictments against two Genesis Convention Center employees for theft of funds.

State audits and police reports published over the past two years flagged the fiscally mismanaged city and its employees for funding misuse at Marquette Park, the Genesis Convention Center, the city's Finance Department and Public Transit Corp.

The city’s crumbling tax base, delinquent property owners, declining population and low assessed values have long exacerbated the cash-strapped city’s ability to operate.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

