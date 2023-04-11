Gary residents are a tiny step closer toward having an indirect say in the membership of the reconstituted Gary Community School Corp. board of trustees.

On Tuesday, the House Ways and Means Committee agreed to revise Senate Bill 327 to permit the mayor of Gary and the Gary Common Council to directly select one member each to serve on the seven-member appointed school board envisioned by the legislation.

The five other members would be chosen by the Indiana secretary of education. At least one of her picks would have to either live or work in Gary, and another must live in Lake County, according to the measure.

Previously, the state education secretary, who is herself appointed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, would have selected all seven Gary school board members, with input from Gary's mayor on two of her choices.

State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, the committee chairman, said the change to one direct appointment each by Gary's mayor and council attempts to address the desire for local control expressed by Gary residents in prior committee hearings, while recognizing the state's investment in financially stabilizing the district.

Thompson said depending on how the new school board functions he may be open to changing the appointment process in the future. But, for now, he believes it's important to have a majority of Gary school board members appointed by the state.

The underlying legislation, set for potential House approval as soon as Thursday, re-establishes a school board in Gary on July 1, 2023, that initially would be tasked with advising the district's emergency manager.

The school board would take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a subsequent date when the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB) certifies that Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

In addition to running Gary schools, the board would be obligated to report on the district's finances, operations, academics and the effectiveness of the governing structure by the end of 2026, so the 2027 General Assembly can decide whether the time is right to move toward a locally elected school board.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, made multiple attempts Tuesday to immediately establish an elected school board, only to see each of his proposals falter on party-line votes in the Republican-controlled committee.

"This is what the community wants," Harris said to no avail.

Gary schools were taken over by the state six years ago and its prior elected school board dissolved after it spent $21.5 million more than the district took in, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors, routinely failed to remit to the IRS tax payments withheld from employee paychecks and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

After relentless cost-cutting and right-sizing by a state-appointed emergency manager, along with the extra financial resources obtained through a successful voter referendum in 2020, Gary schools have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus and paid off all but $66 million in debt, and the district has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

