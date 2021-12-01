 Skip to main content
Gary mayor, deputy mayor test positive for COVID-19, officials say
Gary mayor, deputy mayor test positive for COVID-19, officials say

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince gets vaccinated at Calumet New Tech High School. 

GARY — The Gary mayor and deputy mayor tested positive for coronavirus and are experiencing "very mild symptoms," city officials reported. 

The announcement Wednesday afternoon stated that Mayor Jerome Prince and Deputy Mayor Trent McCain have each been able to carry out their responsibilities remotely and have attended meetings online. 

“This past Sunday, I received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19," said Prince. "I was vaccinated earlier this year, and, despite some mild symptoms, I feel well. I immediately began my quarantine when I received the diagnosis. I have remained in full contact with my staﬀ, and I continue to carry out my full range of responsibilities."

There been no other positive tests among those at city hall and the mayor's office. 

Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker and city administration are closely monitoring employees. 

