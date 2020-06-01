Gary mayor encourages businesses to close until Tuesday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the wake of nationwide protests over police killings that have escalated into looting and rioting in some instances, Gary city government is encouraging most businesses in the Steel City to close Monday night as a precautionary measure.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I strongly advise all non-manufacturing businesses of all kinds in the City of Gary to close effective 5:30 p.m.," Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince said in a statement. "I strongly advise they remain closed until 6 a.m."

If necessary, Gary is prepared to take more drastic and restrictive steps to protect public safety, "including ordering the closure of businesses and enacting a citywide curfew," Prince said.

He gave a public address Monday on YouTube to address the national protests.

"Just when we think we're making progress as a nation and living and working together regardless of our race, skin color, ethnicity or any other difference, someone comes along and seemingly sets us all back a number of steps," he said.

Prince called George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police "absolutely sickening."