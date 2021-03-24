Gary mayor gets COVID-19 vaccine, asks residents to follow lead

GARY — Following his vaccination, Mayor Jerome A. Prince urged residents to follow his lead in fighting against the pandemic.

On Wednesday Prince encouraged residents to get any of the three vaccines and talked bout his own experience.

Last Sunday Prince was one of the many who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Calumet New Tech High School during a mass-vaccination event.

"It was important to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and to set an example of leadership in Gary," Prince said.

He also called for other Gary elected oﬃcials to get vaccinated as well.

“We all know the medical horror stories of what happened decades ago in communities of color, and that’s a legitimate concern for everyone,” Prince said. “But, this vaccine is safe, and we must get vaccinated to move our city forward and to protect every one of our residents.”

In early February, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker received a two-dose vaccination. Walker said by getting vaccinated, residents can contribute to developing "herd immunity." Herd immunity refers to a population being resistant to certain diseases because a sufficient amount of the group has developed immunity to the infection.