Gary mayor gets COVID-19 vaccine, asks residents to follow lead
Prince Vaccine

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince gets vaccinated at Calumet New Tech High School. 

 Provided

GARY — Following his vaccination, Mayor Jerome A. Prince urged residents to follow his lead in fighting against the pandemic.

On Wednesday Prince encouraged residents to get any of the three vaccines and talked bout his own experience.

Last Sunday Prince was one of the many who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Calumet New Tech High School during a mass-vaccination event.

"It was important to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and to set an example of leadership in Gary," Prince said.

He also called for other Gary elected oﬃcials to get vaccinated as well.

“We all know the medical horror stories of what happened decades ago in communities of color, and that’s a legitimate concern for everyone,” Prince said. “But, this vaccine is safe, and we must get vaccinated to move our city forward and to protect every one of our residents.”

In early February, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker received a two-dose vaccination. Walker said by getting vaccinated, residents can contribute to developing "herd immunity." Herd immunity refers to a population being resistant to certain diseases because a sufficient amount of the group has developed immunity to the infection.

“When we all get vaccinated, we all contribute to making Gary healthy and beating this virus,” Walker said.

To register for COVID-19 vaccinations, residents can visit www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine or call "211."

There are two locations in Gary that people can schedule vaccinations at, including: City of Gary Health Department building at 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and Holy Angels Cathedral's gymnasium, which is at Seventh Avenue and Polk Street.

For more information residents can contact Michael Gonzalez, City of Gary communications director, at 219-617-0796.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

