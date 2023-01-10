Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announces reelection campaign, touts city's recent progress

GARY — Three years ago, Jerome Prince asked Gary residents to "re-imagine" their city; as the incumbent mayor prepares to run for a second term, that vision has expanded.

"There's never been any question in my mind, and in my team's mind, ... we've been able to do great work thus far, and we're certainly prepared to continue," Prince told the crowd during a Monday Gary Chamber of Commerce meeting, adding that his reelection campaign will emphasize projects that "reimagine and rebuild the city of Gary."

Reimagining and rebuilding are what the Democratic mayor has focused on for the past three years. During the first Gary Chamber of Commerce meeting of the new year, Prince highlighted some of his administration's greatest accomplishments, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, allocating much of the $80.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money Gary was awarded, demolishing abandoned buildings throughout the city and launching a youth summer employment program.

Prince said the city is working to become a technology hub. In November the state named Gary a Broadband Ready Community, a designation meant to encourage investment in broadband infrastructure. The city has also launched a five-part broadband equity initiative aimed at increasing internet speeds.

Improving the city's public safety has always been a top priority, Prince said. This year the city added 10 new police officers as well as six reserve officers, invested $1.8 million in the Gary Fire Department, launched the Operation Safe Zone security camera initiative and, most recently, appointed a new interim police chief. Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams was named interim chief on Friday, replacing Brian Evans, who filled in as interim chief for more than two years. Under the current plan, Williams will serve as chief until July. The city will not be launching another police chief search; instead, Prince has said, Williams will assess the department's employees and give recommendations on who should be promoted.

Prince will not be the only mayoral candidate on the ballot this spring. State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, filed to run for mayor of Gary on Friday after launching his campaign in November.

“I’m very proud of what I have been able to accomplish in the State Senate for the people of Gary,” Melton said in a Friday news release. “Still, it’s been difficult for me to stand by and watch my hometown continue to stagnate when I know what it takes to grow the economy and improve quality of life for people in my community.”

Melton's vision for the city involves turning Buffington Harbor into a transportation and logistics hub, investing in infrastructure, improving public safety and supporting public health.

Prince has several new projects planned for 2023, including the Tolleston Opportunity Hub. Announced over the summer, the $30 million project is a partnership among Methodist Hospitals, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, Crossroads YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.

The opportunity hub will be built at the Gary branch of the Boys & Girls Club. Located in the former Tolleston Middle School, the Boys & Girls Club has been at 2700 W. 19th Ave. since 2013. While nothing has been finalized, the current vision includes a 50,000-square-foot addition that will house the YMCA and Methodist. The Boys & Girls Club building will also be renovated. The YMCA would include a pool, an indoor track, a cardio fitness center, a teaching kitchen, community rooms, basketball and pickleball courts and a licensed early learning academy for children aged 13 months to five years. The Y will also have spaces for cycling, aerobics, martial arts and dance classes. The initial goal for the Y will be to reach 10,000 members.

Methodist will have a 10,000-square-foot space within the addition that would feature a health care clinic, a radiology lab and a pharmacy. Goodwill has offered to provide adult education services at the hub.

The city has set aside $10 million in ARPA funds for the project, and the Dean and Barbara White Foundation has also pledged $10 million. An additional $10 million will come from the state, awarded through the READI (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) grant.

"You just wait and see: I guarantee that it's going to spur and encourage additional development in an area that certainly could use it and that's our Tolleston Park area," Prince said.

Prince is also working with the Gary Housing Authority to create a new home ownership program. He said only about 11% of the city's current housing stock was built after the 1980s, a statistic he hopes to change by creating new housing options for existing residents.

"In order to create the type of environment that people want to see and want to live in, we have to be able to offer the same amenities that they could get in the adjacent communities," Prince said.

The spring primary will take place May 2.

