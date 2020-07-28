Gary mayor orders beaches to close for two weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Citing a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the city, Mayor Jerome Prince on Tuesday ordered the closure of Gary's beaches for two weeks beginning Wednesday.

Prince noted in a news release that last week, he instituted a plan to keep the beaches open with social distancing guidelines, "(u)nderstanding that beach goers from our community and the Chicago area have had fewer outdoor venues for exercise and to enjoy the outdoor weather during the pandemic ... "

But Prince said Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker recommended the beaches be closed "to effectively control the inundation of our parks by residents and visitors. We continue to see almost daily double-digit increases in our new COVID-19 positive cases in Gary.

"We must also ease the logistical strains on our public safety teams and our beach neighborhoods."

On Tuesday, the city's health department reported 1,047 cases and 63 deaths.

Prince's order closes the beaches and their parking lots.