Gary mayor orders beaches to close for two weeks
Gary mayor orders beaches to close for two weeks

Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park

In this file photo, a Lake County Sheriff's Department officer rides in an ATV on Marquette Park Beach in Gary. Mayor Jerome Prince ordered the city's beaches to close for two weeks starting Wednesday.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — Citing a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the city, Mayor Jerome Prince on Tuesday ordered the closure of Gary's beaches for two weeks beginning Wednesday.

Prince noted in a news release that last week, he instituted a plan to keep the beaches open with social distancing guidelines, "(u)nderstanding that beach goers from our community and the Chicago area have had fewer outdoor venues for exercise and to enjoy the outdoor weather during the pandemic ... "

But Prince said Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker recommended the beaches be closed "to effectively control the inundation of our parks by residents and visitors. We continue to see almost daily double-digit increases in our new COVID-19 positive cases in Gary.

"We must also ease the logistical strains on our public safety teams and our beach neighborhoods."

On Tuesday, the city's health department reported 1,047 cases and 63 deaths.

Prince's order closes the beaches and their parking lots.

He also said Marquette Park shelters and parking will close, though the park itself will remain open for walking and cycling with appropriate social distancing. Other Gary parks also will remain open.

Prince said Gary police will enforce the closures by patrolling the city's entire shoreline, and anyone found on the beaches will be removed.

He added that he "will assess the situation over the next two weeks and explore ways we can reopen our beaches and still protect the public."

Gary is the latest Region city to closes its beaches because of overcrowding, joining Whiting and Michigan City.

