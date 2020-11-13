Gary mayor orders COVID-19 occupancy limits on churches, retail, elsewhere

GARY — With COVID-19 cases surging again in the city, Mayor Jerome Prince is ordering event and occupancy limits on houses of worship, bars/nightclubs, retail and restaurants, and sporting events.
As of Thursday, Nov. 12, the city has experienced new infections in the double-digits for the last 35 consecutive days, according to a news release. The city recorded more than 30 cases on eight of those days.
"The seven-day moving average for Gary, a key index of the spread of the virus, has been 39 cases per day," Prince said in a news release Friday.
“Our ﬁrst priority is to protect our residents and our visitors, and our numbers of new COVID-19 cases have been very disturbing,” Prince said. “From the very beginning, we’ve known the COVID-19 pandemic would be unpredictable. We have to remain vigilant and do what’s necessary to protect our community."
In its COVID-19 response, the state has categorized Lake County with the color orange, demonstrating the second-highest disease rates in the state by county.
Effective Monday, Nov. 16, and until further notice, the following restrictions will begin in Gary:
• All gatherings, including all houses of worship, must be limited to no more than 50 people per gathering. Those attendees must follow federal social distancing guidelines. To hold larger gatherings, event sponsors must have a COVID-19 safety plan approved by the Gary Health Department.
• All bars and nightclubs must restrict attendance to 50% of their occupancy rates, and they must close by midnight daily. All employees of those businesses must wear face coverings while on the premises.
• All retail shops and restaurants will be limited to 75% occupancy, with all employees of those businesses required to wear face coverings on the premises.
• Sponsors of community sporting events and other activities must limit spectator capacity to 25% of the venues’ total occupancy.
At noon today, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker will provide more details on the campaign against the virus in a virtual press conference broadcast on social media and Gary.gov's website.
Julian Marsh, executive director of the Gary Housing Authority, and Dr. Paige McNulty, of the Gary Community School Corp., will provide updates on their organizations' responses to the pandemic.
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
East Porter County School Corp.
Hanover Community School Corp.
Indiana University Northwest
Lake Central School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
Purdue University Northwest
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hobart
School Town of Highland
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.