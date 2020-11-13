Gary mayor orders COVID-19 occupancy limits on churches, retail, elsewhere

GARY — With COVID-19 cases surging again in the city, Mayor Jerome Prince is ordering event and occupancy limits on houses of worship, bars/nightclubs, retail and restaurants, and sporting events.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, the city has experienced new infections in the double-digits for the last 35 consecutive days, according to a news release. The city recorded more than 30 cases on eight of those days.

"The seven-day moving average for Gary, a key index of the spread of the virus, has been 39 cases per day," Prince said in a news release Friday.

“Our ﬁrst priority is to protect our residents and our visitors, and our numbers of new COVID-19 cases have been very disturbing,” Prince said. “From the very beginning, we’ve known the COVID-19 pandemic would be unpredictable. We have to remain vigilant and do what’s necessary to protect our community."

In its COVID-19 response, the state has categorized Lake County with the color orange, demonstrating the second-highest disease rates in the state by county.

Effective Monday, Nov. 16, and until further notice, the following restrictions will begin in Gary: