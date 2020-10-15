Gary mayor sues council over 'overreach' in development deals

The suit claims the CBA ordinance violates state law by: imposing mandatory terms of agreement on Prince's negotiations with development partners; forcing Prince to hire or contract a compliance officer that has detailed responsibilities and reports to the Gary Common Council; attempting to approve city's land transfers; and establishing and appointing members to two newly council-created communities to advise and oversee the CBA requirements.

The legislative body of a city may not elect or appoint a person to any office or employment, except as provided by statute, the suit alleges.

Prince has requested a hearing to determine that the CBA ordinance "violates the separation of powers of a second-class city government and is thus void."

Prince is a little over 10 months into his first year in the mayor's office, and many of his policies have often been met with resistance from a number of council members.

City council attorney Rinzer Williams could not immediately be reached for comment. Council President William Godwin, D-1st, declined to comment.

Gary has long struggled to attract big-name business and industry without the promise of public subsidies, amid a dwindling tax base and land value.