Gary mayor sues council over 'overreach' in development deals

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince is taking the city's Common Council to court over claims of legislative overreach.
The city ordinance at the heart of the lawsuit, filed Thursday afternoon in Lake Superior Court, allegedly stymies development and ties potential major developers to local and minority hiring mandates, living wages, job training and other initiatives.
Since Prince became mayor in January, the Gary Common Council and Prince's administration team have butted heads over spending decisions, crime-fighting strategies, the pending sale of South Gleason park, and the Community Benefits Agreement that's at the center of the newly filed civil suit.
Moving what amounted to debates in the council chambers to a courtroom is expected to intensify an already hostile relationship between numerous council members and Prince's core administrative team.
The suit asks a judge to set a hearing to determine the validity of the Community Benefits Agreement ordinance.
Prince argues the ordinance usurps his authority and transfers executive powers to the council.
The ordinance was approved Dec. 17, 2019 — a mere 14 days prior to the expiration of his predecessor Karen Freeman-Wilson's final term in office, the suit alleges.
The CBA law creates two oversight committees. It also requires developers to invest 15% of any tax abatement or in-kind assistance back into the neighborhood for improvements; to participate in an apprenticeship training program; to provide health insurance to employees; to pay a living hourly wage of $15.50; and to offer a certain percentage of construction jobs to local residents.
The suit claims the CBA ordinance violates state law by: imposing mandatory terms of agreement on Prince's negotiations with development partners; forcing Prince to hire or contract a compliance officer that has detailed responsibilities and reports to the Gary Common Council; attempting to approve city's land transfers; and establishing and appointing members to two newly council-created communities to advise and oversee the CBA requirements.
The legislative body of a city may not elect or appoint a person to any office or employment, except as provided by statute, the suit alleges.
Prince has requested a hearing to determine that the CBA ordinance "violates the separation of powers of a second-class city government and is thus void."
Prince is a little over 10 months into his first year in the mayor's office, and many of his policies have often been met with resistance from a number of council members.
City council attorney Rinzer Williams could not immediately be reached for comment. Council President William Godwin, D-1st, declined to comment.
Gary has long struggled to attract big-name business and industry without the promise of public subsidies, amid a dwindling tax base and land value.
Prince’s administration unsuccessfully tried to repeal the law earlier this year, saying the CBA in its current form is adversarial to those seeking to do business to Gary.
But Gary residents involved in the CBA’s creation has said the CBA is the city's best chance at holding businesses accountable for hiring local, and improving the city's high unemployment rate and skilled workforce.
The law is triggered when a major developer requests a tax break or other incentive.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!