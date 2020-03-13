Gary mayor suspends all meetings, gatherings at city facilities

GARY — Just as President Donald Trump was announcing a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Jerome Prince was also taking action.
At a press conference Friday at the city’s public safety facility, Prince announced that effective immediately, all official governmental meetings and gatherings in all city of Gary facilities are suspended for two weeks. Also, all non-governmental meetings with more than 100 attendees in all municipal facilities will be canceled for the same period.
In addition, Gary Community School Corp. officials announced the closing of school through April 3.
Joining Prince at the press conference was Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker, who reported two people were tested at Methodist Hospital’s Northlake Campus, but test results were negative.
“I understand the fear,” Prince said. “The good news is that no one in Gary or Lake County has been diagnosed with COVID-19.”
Should any Gary resident, municipal employee, or Lake County resident be diagnosed, Prince announced stronger guidelines, including the indefinite suspension of all public meetings in city facilities; stopping all public traffic in city buildings indefinitely; and the cancellation of planned events or any new bookings at city facilities, including the Genesis Center.
Gary police and fire officials said their department are taking precautions, including having masks and gloves in all squad cars and emergency vehicles.
Those most susceptible to have the virus, Walker said, include the elderly and those who are immunocompromised, including people with diabetes, other infectious diseases and cancer.
Dr. Paige McNulty, emergency manager for Gary’s public schools, said that in addition to the three-week closing, staff will still be paid and homework will be sent home. Additionally, McNulty said, all school vehicles will be disinfected.
Gary students ages 18 and under will receive five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch on March 16, 23, and 30 at seven locations posted on the school system website, www.garycsc.k12.in.us.
Highland officials preparing
The Highland Town Council was in emergency session Friday evening discussing how to handle the coronavirus if a case is confirmed in the town.
"This morning we met at the Central Fire Station," said Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd. "All of the department heads were there."
A council vote Friday evening on how to handle town employees with the virus was expected later in the evening.
Getting the virus test has been a problem, Fire Chief Bill Timmer said. He also noted that hospitals first test a person for the A and B flu virus because the coronavirus cannot be present if either of these flu viruses are detected.
The council was discussing how to handle the pay of town employees who show symptoms and must stay home for a 14-day period.
Assistant Police Chief Pat Vassar suggested that the employee get paid for the traditional three sick days and, if tested positive for the coronavirus, can have those sick days restored.
The board was also discussing what to do with public buildings, including the popular Lincoln Center.
With the Highland Public School System shut down for the next few weeks, the center will become a magnet for the kids, board members said.
The council was discussing whether to close all or parts of the center.