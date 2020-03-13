Gary mayor suspends all meetings, gatherings at city facilities

Gary police and fire officials said their department are taking precautions, including having masks and gloves in all squad cars and emergency vehicles.

Those most susceptible to have the virus, Walker said, include the elderly and those who are immunocompromised, including people with diabetes, other infectious diseases and cancer.

Dr. Paige McNulty, emergency manager for Gary’s public schools, said that in addition to the three-week closing, staff will still be paid and homework will be sent home. Additionally, McNulty said, all school vehicles will be disinfected.

Gary students ages 18 and under will receive five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch on March 16, 23, and 30 at seven locations posted on the school system website, www.garycsc.k12.in.us.

Highland officials preparing

The Highland Town Council was in emergency session Friday evening discussing how to handle the coronavirus if a case is confirmed in the town.

"This morning we met at the Central Fire Station," said Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd. "All of the department heads were there."

A council vote Friday evening on how to handle town employees with the virus was expected later in the evening.