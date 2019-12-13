GARY — The city is renaming Virginia Street to honor the controversial, powerful figure of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Malcolm X.
One of Karen Freeman-Wilson’s last acts as mayor before her successor Jerome Prince is sworn in Jan. 1 will be issuing an executive order to rename the street as Malcolm X Boulevard, she said.
Virginia Street runs south from 1st Avenue just south of U.S. Steel’s Gary Works facility to near 25th Avenue where it turns into Georgia Street just past the shuttered George Carver Elementary School, 2535 Virginia St.
She said she is honored to rename the street after such a significant African American figure as Malcolm X, who emphasized, particularly towards the end of his life, “how much those who struggled and those who were under-served and underprivileged had in common.”
“He emphasized how poor people, people of color, and others who were disenfranchised politically and economically had a lot more in common, and that we needed to fight together on behalf of change. That really is a message that is applicable today, just as it was in the 1960s and late 1950s when people were struggling for basic human rights. Here today, how racially divided we are troubles me,” Freeman-Wilson said.
Malcolm X, a Muslim minister who broke away from the Nation of Islam in 1964, was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965 at the age of 39 by three Nation members during a speaking engagement in Manhattan.
The move will be effective July 1 because the renaming is more than an honorary designation, she said.
With a formal renaming, street signs and businesses and residential addresses will be changed over, she said.
Freeman-Wilson said there has been a push for this by a group of local citizens in the last decade to gather signatures.
“They have been going down the list of things they were told they needed to do, and they were almost at the end of that process when our redevelopment director said ‘Hey mayor, I don’t think this is required. A simple executive order will do,’” Freeman-Wilson said.
Under Scott King’s administration, a street renaming policy had been drafted, requiring that more than half of property owners in the affected corridor agree to the name change via petition, but the policy was never finalized, she said.
After the legal department reviewed their plans, Freeman-Wilson said they started the process of drafting an order to rename Virginia Street.
Freeman-Wilson said the council will also soon vote on an honorary renaming of 11th and Taney streets after John Grigsby, a longtime political ally of the city’s first black mayor, Richard Hatcher.
Grigsby dedicated his life to the city for years before he was shot and killed by a jail guard in 1988, leaving the entire city shocked and saddened.
She said she will issue the Malcolm X renaming order on Friday, Dec. 20 at City Hall, the same day city leaders are hosting an unveiling of renovations there, including a new green roof and a one-stop shop for business owners.