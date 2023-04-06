GARY — Incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince and State Sen. Eddie Melton agree, the best thing about the Steel City is its people.

The importance of community collaboration and resident involvement was a throughline for both Democratic mayoral candidates during the Thursday night debate. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, Lakeshore Public Television, the Gary NAACP and AARP, the debate covered a wide range of topics including: education, environmental health, employment, public safety, youth programming, blight removal and small business support.

Candidates had 90 seconds to answer a range of questions that came from audience members and from the media panel.

Prince, who unseated Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in 2019, highlighted past accomplishments and initiatives currently underway.

"What stands out is experience vs. exaggerated claims of what we've done and what we haven't done," Prince told the crowded room of attendees. "long-range plans take time to effectuate."

However Melton, whose campaign slogan is "Gary Deserves Better NOW," said the city doesn't have time to wait.

“I firmly believe that currently this administration has not been able to deliver,” Melton said, criticizing Prince for not having a clear plan for progress.

A mayor with a plan

Melton said he decided to run because he'd grown frustrated with the lack of progress in his hometown.

He noted that in 2019 he pushed for the Indiana law authorizing the Gary casino relocation. The Majestic Star Casino operated on Lake Michigan in Buffington Harbor for 25 years. After the 2019 relocation law was passed, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana was able to replace the Majestic Star. Located adjacent to eastbound Interstate 80-94 at the Burr Street exit, Hard Rock opened in 2021 and has been the top-earning gaming destination in the state for over a year.

This session Melton authored Senate Bill 434 which would establish Lake County convention center. The plan also includes funds for redevelopment of Gary's Metro Center transit hub, Gary public safety improvements and the demolition of blighted buildings.

Both Melton and Prince have appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee to support the legislation. However, during the Thursday night debate, Melton's message was clear, "Senate Bill 434 is my bill."

Demolishing abandoned buildings has been a big focus of Prince's. He said removing abandoned structures from the downtown will help make the area more attractive to developers. Prince wants to revitalize the downtown area with mixed-use development.

Prince is also working to make Gary a technology hub. In November the state named Gary a Broadband Ready Community, a designation meant to encourage investment in broadband infrastructure. The city has also launched a five-part broadband equity initiative aimed at increasing internet speeds.

Higher internet speeds will help the city attract higher-paying jobs that are safe and don't negatively impact the environment, Prince explained.

Melton also discussed the importance of sustainable development, saying the city needs to properly vet corporations and hold industries accountable for contamination. When Melton announced his campaign in November, he said Gary needs an updated master plan, with a specific vision for each part of the city, will help guide future development. He said the city needs to listen to the public before making final decisions. Residents have protested multiple projects throughout the past year because they felt the developments would harm the surrounding neighborhood.

"We continue to not have a plan with development and we allow developers to come in and tell use where they want to go," Melton said.

Public safety

Both candidates have listed improving a public safety as a top priority throughout their campaigns. When Prince named Indiana State Police Maj. Jerry Williams interim police chief of the Gary Police Department, Melton criticized the move saying the city needs permanent leadership.

Williams is set to fill-in as chief until July, he will then asses the department and give recommendations on who the next chief should be. Prince said the Gary Police Department is steadily improving, noting that the amount of officers on the streets has increased over the past few months.

Melton's Public Safety Plan involves enhanced code enforcement, offering better benefits to first responders and focusing on the root causes of crime.

"It's not as simple as doing press conferences and announcing new initiatives and programs," Melton said. "You don't address crime by over-policing, you address crime by addressing poverty."

Prince responded to many of Melton's critiques by noting many of the city's struggles took decades to get into and will not be solved overnight.

"We have to place these things in the proper context and anyone who voted for me four years ago under the premise that I was going to resolve all of these issues in three years, in my opinion, that within itself is a recipe for disappointment," Prince said.

Gary residents will get another chance to hear from mayoral candidates on April 14 and 29.

On April 14, mayoral candidates will discuss the city's compliance with the American with Disabilities Act. The event is being hosted by the disability rights agency Everybody Counts and will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on the main floor of the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, located at 220 W. Fifth Ave.

The Hilltop Organized Citizens group will host a debate among the mayoral candidates April 29 at 3 p.m. in Indiana University Northwest's Bergland Auditorium, 3400 Broadway.

The primary election is May 2. Gary residents can also early vote at the Public Library and Cultural Center.

The winner of the Democratic contest will compete against Andrew Delano, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, in the Nov. 7 general election.

