MERRILLVILLE — A presidential order released 157 years ago continues to be relevant as faith communities pursue social action. According to one Gary minister, it takes a vision and the capacity to act on that vision.
Using the theme of “the vision is in the bread,” the Rev. Dr. Beverly Lewis-Burton noted, “Bread is no good if you keep it to yourself. It’s no good if it’s not given away.”
Pastor of The House of Bread in Gary, Lewis-Burton addressed the 59th Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom event Wednesday at Unity A.M.E. Zion Church.
Lewis-Burton referenced the biblical passage in which, following Jesus’ death, two of his disciples are walking to Emmaus when they are joined by a stranger they do not recognize. It is only after the stranger breaks bread with the disciples that they recognize the man as Jesus.
“They were willing to say, ‘Yes, Lord, what do you want me to do?’” Lewis-Burton said. “They had a personal vision. What can I give to help? What can I give to educate?”
Similarly, Lewis-Burton continued, “Sometimes God sends us places and gives us a vision.”
Despite negativity, the pastor said 2020 can be different.
“There is something,” Lewis-Burton said. “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
Using herself as an example, the speaker recalled how a brother suggested she pursue a doctorate. Though tired and with no money, Lewis-Burton was accepted by Indiana State University in 2015. Four years later, she walked across the stage with a Ph.D.
“Every semester, God provided a way for me to go to school, debt-free,” Lewis-Burton said.
Looking ahead, she said 2020 will have its share of trials and triumphs, adding, “Having a vision is never too late. Keep your eyes forward. God has your back.”
The Rev. Judith Neville, associate pastor at Unity A.M.E. Zion, added that now is the “time to go forward, time to do something.”
The annual program is sponsored by the Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary & Vicinity, which raises funds for scholarships and community resource grants.
The Emancipation Proclamation consists of two executive orders issued by President Abraham Lincoln. The first order, issued Sept. 22, 1862, declared the freedom of all who were enslaved in any states of the Confederacy that did not return to the Union by Jan. 1, 1863. The second order, issued Jan. 1, 1863, named the specific states to which the first order applied.
On Feb. 1, 1865, Lincoln approved the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, formally abolishing slavery in the U.S.
Attorney Barbara Bolling-Williams, president of the NAACP State Conference, read the proclamation.
“Hate divided the country,” Bolling-Williams said, urging audience members to watch what’s happening at the federal level, to see that a similar hate does not lead to further discord.
Afterward, Michelle Rushing of Merrillville, a member of the host church, noted, “It’s about that vision, not just seeing it but putting it into action.”
Sandra Mosley of Gary, a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gary, called the service a “beautiful reminder of our tradition and how far we still have to go.”