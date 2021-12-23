Gary moves forward on premium pay bonuses for city employees

A new ordinance seeking an ARPA appropriation for broadband infrastructure improvements to city hall was referred to committee with a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 11.

Once the city learned Gary would receive ARPA funds, Prince said a task force was created to develop a well-thought-out spending plan to benefit nearly every segment of the community impacted by the pandemic.

In the past, Godwin has voiced frustrations with the ARPA spending proposal, saying council members asked to be involved in the creation of the proposal, but they were not invited to a meeting until August. On Sept. 16, the council unanimously voted to send the $40 million ARPA spending plan back to committee. Godwin said the creation of the plan "wasn't collaborative at all."