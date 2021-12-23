Gary moves forward on premium pay bonuses for city employees

GARY — Gary employees who qualify for premium pay as defined by the American Rescue Plan Act will receive some of the bonus laid out for front-line workers who worked through the pandemic.
Workers will receive the bonus even if they did not meet the 80% work threshold set by Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration. In September, Prince presented a proposed spending plan for the first half of the $8.3 million ARPA funding the city was allocated. During a presentation, Prince announced $3 million will be used to give premium pay to city employees who helped reestablish Gary in the wake of the pandemic.
The premium pay ordinance was approved by the City Council, with the mayor's administration authorizing bonuses for all employees who worked a minimum of eight out of every 10 days on average during the pandemic. However, Gary City Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said the council approved enough funds for all qualified city employees to receive 100% of the bonus regardless of how much they worked.
Godwin introduced an amendment to the premium pay ordinance, what he called "a compromise," that would give all employees in qualifying positions a prorated portion of the bonus equal to the amount of time worked by the individual.
"I look at this as a human resources issue, I think it creates a terrible workplace environment to have some folks, riding on the same ambulance having gotten a nice bonus on Dec. 10 and others having gotten nothing just because they worked 79% of the time and their colleague worked 80%," Godwin said. "I think that is very arbitrary and unfortunate."
On Dec. 10, 491 employees received bonuses. Gary Controller Mileak Harper did not immediately have data on how many qualifying employees were not paid because they did not meet the 80% threshold, though Harper said between the police and fire departments there were 38.
Godwin said because of the high rate of injury and need for recovery time, he expected most employees under the 80% threshold would come from the police and fire departments. "The majority of applicable employees have already received compensation," Godwin said, estimating fewer than 70 employees would be added under the amendment.
During a Tuesday night meeting, the council unanimously passed the amendment on all three readings.
"We approved enough money for everybody to get 100%, in the interim, the administration decided they did not want to give everybody 100% unless they worked 80% or more with a few exceptions," Godwin explained. "We've already approved the funding, we're just filling the gap for those who didn't get the money."
The council returned three ordinances seeking appropriations of ARPA funds; hiring an ARPA manager for a one-year contract not to exceed $60,000; $5 million for a joint venture broadband project; and $1.5 million for a leadership and job training program.
A new ordinance seeking an ARPA appropriation for broadband infrastructure improvements to city hall was referred to committee with a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 11.
Once the city learned Gary would receive ARPA funds, Prince said a task force was created to develop a well-thought-out spending plan to benefit nearly every segment of the community impacted by the pandemic.
In the past, Godwin has voiced frustrations with the ARPA spending proposal, saying council members asked to be involved in the creation of the proposal, but they were not invited to a meeting until August. On Sept. 16, the council unanimously voted to send the $40 million ARPA spending plan back to committee. Godwin said the creation of the plan "wasn't collaborative at all."