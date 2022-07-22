Gary moves forward with digital equity initiative

GARY — City residents are ready for equitable internet access.
After years of spotty internet and slow loading speeds, Gary is now in the midst of a digital equity initiative that will tackle the city's broadband issues head-on.
The Gary City Council will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 to discuss an ordinance that would help Gary become a certified Broadband Ready Community.
The ordinance is part of the city's application to the Indiana State Broadband Office. If approved by the state, Gary would join 68 other Broadband Ready Communities in Indiana including Merrillville, Porter County and LaPorte County. The Broadband Ready certification means the municipality is ready for broadband infrastructure investment.
Gary Chief Innovation Officer Lloyd Keith said a meaningful investment in broadband infrastructure is something the city has needed for a long time.
Throughout the pandemic, virtual learning and remote work laid bare the Region's glaring internet disparities. A map created using data from BroadbandNow shows internet speeds in different areas, measured by megabit per second, or Mbps. Almost all of Gary is colored pink, meaning speeds are 1 Mbps to 150 Mbps. Surrounding Lake County communities are almost entirely green, meaning speeds are 1 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps.
The speed ranges allow for areas in the green that are slower and areas in the pink that are faster, but Keith said the majority of Gary is actually under 25 Mbps.
The gap in internet speed can largely be attributed to a lack of investment from internet providers. The majority of Gary homes are wired with cable instead of fiber and most of the city does not have the correct infrastructure required for fiber, Keith said.
Over the winter, the Gary City Council approved the allocation of $5 million towards the digital equity initiative. The money came from the $80.3 million Gary was awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city is currently looking to partner with internet service providers on a widescale broadband infrastructure project.
On July 14 Keith posted a Request for Qualifications. According to the request, the city is seeking partners that can provide affordable wireless access of 100 Mbps or higher, to every residential or business location in Gary by the end of 2026. Ideally, citywide internet speeds would be 100 Mbps to 1 gigabit per second or Gbps.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 12.
The digital equity project also includes providing free Wi-Fi in six city parks by the end of September. The selected parks include Glen Ryan, Brunswick, Tolleston, Reed, Glen Park Optimist Club Ball Park and Roosevelt.
During a Tuesday night meeting, City Councilman Ron Brewer, D-At-Large, said the parks should be renovated before Wi-Fi is added. Brewer said many of the city's parks are not currently "operational."