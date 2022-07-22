Gary moves forward with digital equity initiative

The speed ranges allow for areas in the green that are slower and areas in the pink that are faster, but Keith said the majority of Gary is actually under 25 Mbps.

The gap in internet speed can largely be attributed to a lack of investment from internet providers. The majority of Gary homes are wired with cable instead of fiber and most of the city does not have the correct infrastructure required for fiber, Keith said.

Over the winter, the Gary City Council approved the allocation of $5 million towards the digital equity initiative. The money came from the $80.3 million Gary was awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is currently looking to partner with internet service providers on a widescale broadband infrastructure project.

On July 14 Keith posted a Request for Qualifications. According to the request, the city is seeking partners that can provide affordable wireless access of 100 Mbps or higher, to every residential or business location in Gary by the end of 2026. Ideally, citywide internet speeds would be 100 Mbps to 1 gigabit per second or Gbps.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 12.

The digital equity project also includes providing free Wi-Fi in six city parks by the end of September. The selected parks include Glen Ryan, Brunswick, Tolleston, Reed, Glen Park Optimist Club Ball Park and Roosevelt.

During a Tuesday night meeting, City Councilman Ron Brewer, D-At-Large, said the parks should be renovated before Wi-Fi is added. Brewer said many of the city's parks are not currently "operational."