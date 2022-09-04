Gary moves forward with Tolleston Opportunity Hub

GARY — Featuring childcare, exercise classes, community programming and a health care clinic, the $30 million Tolleston Opportunity Hub hopes to serve Gary residents of all ages.
Announced earlier in the summer, the Tolleston Opportunity Hub is a partnership among Methodist Hospitals, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, Crossroads YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana. The partners have asked the Gary Common Council to allocate $10 million of the $80.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received to the project.
People are also reading…
The opportunity hub will be built at the Gary branch of the Boys and Girls Club. Located in the former Tolleston Middle School, the Boys and Girls Club has been at 2700 W. 19th Ave. since 2013.
While nothing has been finalized, the current vision includes a 50,000-square-foot addition that will house the YMCA and Methodist. The Boys and Girls Club building will also be renovated.
The YMCA would include a pool, an indoor track, a cardio fitness center, a teaching kitchen, community rooms, basketball and pickleball courts and a licensed early learning academy for children aged 13 months to five years. The Y will also have spaces for cycling, aerobics, martial arts and dance classes. The initial goal for the Y will be to reach 10,000 members.
Methodist will have a 10,000 square-foot space within the addition that would feature a health care clinic, a radiology lab and a pharmacy. Methodist would also be able to utilize the pool and other exercise equipment for physical therapy. Denise Dillard, chief of advocacy for Methodist Hospitals, said she would like to see an eating for chronic disease program and a diabetes clinic at the hub as well.
There will be a public safety facility onsite for the Gary Police Department. Hanna said Goodwill has offered to provide adult education services at the hub.
"We want to make sure this is a destination point," Dillard said, adding that the community will have "to pull together and have a lot of conversations about what they would like to see it develop into.”
Dillard said the goal is to provide activities and resources for residents of all ages, "giving them healthy activities around the clock."
The second phase of the project would be developing an outdoor recreation area. Once the initial campus is complete, Hanna said, he is confident they would be able to raise the $10 million to $12 million needed for outdoor facilities.