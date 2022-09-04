Gary moves forward with Tolleston Opportunity Hub

The opportunity hub will be built at the Gary branch of the Boys and Girls Club. Located in the former Tolleston Middle School, the Boys and Girls Club has been at 2700 W. 19th Ave. since 2013.

While nothing has been finalized, the current vision includes a 50,000-square-foot addition that will house the YMCA and Methodist. The Boys and Girls Club building will also be renovated.

The YMCA would include a pool, an indoor track, a cardio fitness center, a teaching kitchen, community rooms, basketball and pickleball courts and a licensed early learning academy for children aged 13 months to five years. The Y will also have spaces for cycling, aerobics, martial arts and dance classes. The initial goal for the Y will be to reach 10,000 members.

Methodist will have a 10,000 square-foot space within the addition that would feature a health care clinic, a radiology lab and a pharmacy. Methodist would also be able to utilize the pool and other exercise equipment for physical therapy. Denise Dillard, chief of advocacy for Methodist Hospitals, said she would like to see an eating for chronic disease program and a diabetes clinic at the hub as well.

There will be a public safety facility onsite for the Gary Police Department. Hanna said Goodwill has offered to provide adult education services at the hub.