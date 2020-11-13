Gary moving residents out of public housing

“Vouchers pay. Come first of the month, they will have that check. That’s a good thing,” Marsh said.

Relocation began this summer, Marsh said.

At the time, Delaney had 155 occupied units and Dorie Miller had 101. Those locations are down to 138 and 66 occupied units, respectively, he said.

Marsh said he understands why some residents may be reluctant to move, but the eyesore buildings have been long targeted for demolition and are considered unsafe.

“We’re talking about people who have been living in public housing for years, sometimes generations, so this is something new,” Marsh said.

When a local housing authority gets permission to relocate residents from aged public housing, HUD restricts investments into that property, Marsh said.

“It’s necessary to move the families. If we have these developments that are problematic already, and we can’t invest money into them … we don’t want residents in unsafe conditions. Bottom line is the rules in place,” Marsh said.

Marsh said GHA is offering to move residents if they wish, or provide a moving stipend dependent on room size.