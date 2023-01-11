 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary NAACP branch to develop game plan with 'new meaning and purpose'

Gary NAACP Branch to develop game plan

The crowd at a recent NAACP meeting.

 Joseph S. Pete

GARY — The Gary NAACP branch plans to develop a game plan for a renewed fight against inequality after being challenged to do so by speaker Dr. Chris Pernell.

Pernell, an advocate for preventative medicine and public health, recently gave the talk "What's the Game Plan?" to the local NAACP branch. She challenged attendees to go out and transform the community, saying "we are in a justice showdown" and the chapter should adopt a “new heart, new spirit and a new meaning and purpose.”

Last year, NJBiz selected her as one of the Best 50 Women in Business. Other honors include the American College of Preventive Medicine's 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award and 2021 Ron Davis Special Recognition Award.

Gary NAACP President Stephen Mays accepted her challenge.

“The Gary branch will enter the new year with a game plan to continue the fight against inequalities, racism, sexism and any system that leads to oppression of Black and brown people,” he said.

The Gary NAACP is carrying on its work in the new year with the help of such sponsors as NIPSCO, Ivy Tech, UPS, Indiana University Northwest, AARP Indiana, HomeSmart Legacy, State Farm, Calumet Township trustee Kimberly K. Robinson, 1st Financial Bank, attorney Deirdre L. Monroe, Tolbert & Tolbert, STEELFAB, Kappa Alpha Psi Gary Alumni Chapter, Gary Housing Authority, Gary Community School Corp., MGT Consulting, Faith Temple of Christ and Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen.

For more information, email naacpgarybranch@gmail.com or visit NAACPgary.org.

