Gary names new redevelopment director

GARY — The city has named a new redevelopment director.

Mayor Jerome Prince on Monday put Wendy Vachet in charge of the City of Gary Redevelopment Department. She succeeds AJ Bytnar in the role.

Vachet is a certified planner with close three decades of professional experience. Prince said she would join the city at a crucial time as it seeks to attract more businesses.

“Wendy is a highly qualified professional, with extensive experience in many key areas of economic development for Gary,” Prince said. “From handling multimodal transportation planning to large development projects, Wendy is joining us at a time when we are considering large projects that can become economic game-changers for the city.”

She's a graduate of Indiana University Northwest and Old Dominion University who has 27 years of experience working in planning, development, infrastructure and environmental projects. Most recently, she has worked in the private sector as a regional planning and environmental manager for the engineering and consulting firm Michael Baker International.

In that role, she has provided technical services to the Gary Redevelopment Commission on a number of matters.

“I have really enjoyed my work with the Gary Redevelopment Commission, and I’m eager to come on board to head the Redevelopment Department full-time,” Vachet said. “I’m grateful to Mayor Prince for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with all of Gary’s stakeholders in my new capacity.”