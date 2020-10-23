Gary names street, memorial garden after city's first black precinct committeeman

"Most of our street names in the city of Gary are named after past presidents from Broadway going west, and most of those presidents have a challenging history with African Americans," she said. "Even if we get past our presidents, it's concerning to have a population of people who look like us and have these names on our streets. It doesn't feel good and isn't a confidence booster for our community."

Mayor Jerome Prince said Grigsby and Hatcher paved the way for politicians like him.

"He had the foresight to know African Americans can and should hold office in the city of Gary," he said. "In many ways, his insight was probably greater than anyone would give credit today ... we need to share this history with our kids, our grandkids and anyone who doesn't know. There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to solidify that history and put a stamp on it so we can stand here 20, 30, and 40 years from now and tell more stories."

The official recognition is long overdue, Gary Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Hughes said.

"It's important that we don't just recognize the people who are in the paper all the time and have notoriety," he said. "We need to recognize the people who actually do the work."

Gallery: Gary Then and Now

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.