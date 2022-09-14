Gary native and Grammy nominee Jesse Powell died

Gary native and Grammy Award nominee Jesse Powell has died, his family announced Wednesday.
"It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle," Tamara Powell, his younger sister and a singer with Trina & Tamara, posted to social media. "He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy."
Powell released four albums of R&B and soul music over the course of his career. He was best known for the 1999 hit "You," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
His hits also included "All I Need," "I Will Be Loving You," "Something in the Past," "You're the One I Love," "She Wasn't Last Night" and "I Can Tell."
After performing in talent shows around Gary, he released albums with Silas Records and later MCA Records after a merger. His second album "'Bout It" was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, eventually reaching No. 15 on R&B and No. 63 on the Billboard 200.
His music was especially popular on BET and urban radio stations where it got a lot of airplay.
"Jesse loved music and especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career," Tamara Powell posted. "We want you all to know you meant the world to him."
