GARY — The nonprofit Grow America LLC is partnering with Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield to host its fourth "Yoga with the Youth" event.

The event will take place Sept. 9 at Marquette Park Beach from noon to 2 p.m. Activities will include yoga, hands-only CPR training and a guided plyometric exercise, which is a type of workout that involves jumping, running, kicking and pushups. The first 50 attendees will also receive free backpacks and school supplies.

Based in Gary, Grow America works with local families to promote mental and physical wellness.

"By providing a space for self-expression and relaxation, yoga helps children develop discipline, reduce impulsivity, and improve focus and attention," a Grow America news release stated. "Participation in breathing exercises and relaxation techniques will assist students and parents with anxiety management."

Carl Weatherspoon Jr., founder of Grow America LLC said the organization's goal is to "empower youth with the knowledge and tools they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives."

Several other local organizations will also be participating in the event including Ancient Mystics urban farm, the Gary Fire Department, the Gary Literacy Coalition, the Gary Food Council, CKW Sports Consulting, Sweet Escape Restoration Center, Marram Health and Calumet Region Little League.

For more information about Yoga with the Youth, call 219-613-7594 or email cweatherspoonjr@gmail.com.

