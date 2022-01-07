Gary partners with Lake County on demolition efforts

GARY — City and county leaders are partnering to continue blight eradication efforts, making way for new development.
Focus on citywide demolition dates back to 2011 when former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson established a plan that razed thousands of buildings. Vacant buildings have continued to be leveled under Mayor Jerome Prince's administration.
The city recently announced two more empty structures will come down with financial assistance from Lake County.
Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, secured $68,000 to demolish the former Ralph's and Wilco grocery store in Miller.
Located at 6300 Miller Ave., the now-demolished building once housed a Wilco grocery store and then a Ralph's. In the early 2000s the space was used as a job training center. The site was the center of controversy in 2006 after the Gary Historical and Cultural Society sold the land to the since-dissolved and scandal-ridden Gary Urban Enterprise Association.
According to previous Times reports, the historical society sold the land to the GUEA for $200,000. Three men were later charged with improperly taking $150,000 of the sale. Former Gary Attorney Willie Harris took $50,000, former Lake County Councilman Will Smith Jr. took $75,000 and former Lake County tax collector Roosevelt Powell took $25,000.
The demolition will help "improve the aesthetics" of the city, Prince said.
“The former Ralph’s store obviously has been an eyesore, particularly in the First District, and it just shows a good sense of intergovernmental cooperation,” Allen said. “Now, we can help get the property back on the property tax rolls.”
The county will also be funding the $161,322 demolition of the empty Metro Corps building located at 1100 Massachusetts St.
Demolition of the Metro Corps building has begun and is slated to be completed within the next 60 days.
The city and the county team up on building demolitions every year, Gary Planning and Development Director AJ Bytnar said.
The high cost of demolition has long been a deterrent to new development, and partnering with the county on demolitions helps make way for "economic development and redevelopment," Allen said.
"This is another example of the city of Gary working with our county officials to make good things happen for our city,” Prince said.