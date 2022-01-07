Gary partners with Lake County on demolition efforts

The demolition will help "improve the aesthetics" of the city, Prince said.

“The former Ralph’s store obviously has been an eyesore, particularly in the First District, and it just shows a good sense of intergovernmental cooperation,” Allen said. “Now, we can help get the property back on the property tax rolls.”

The county will also be funding the $161,322 demolition of the empty Metro Corps building located at 1100 Massachusetts St.

Demolition of the Metro Corps building has begun and is slated to be completed within the next 60 days.

The city and the county team up on building demolitions every year, Gary Planning and Development Director AJ Bytnar said.

The high cost of demolition has long been a deterrent to new development, and partnering with the county on demolitions helps make way for "economic development and redevelopment," Allen said.

"This is another example of the city of Gary working with our county officials to make good things happen for our city,” Prince said.

