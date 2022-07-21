Gary partnership with state police will continue; city begins accepting police chief applications

GARY — At the end of April, it was announced that Indiana State Police would be evaluating and working alongside the Gary Police Department. Now some three months later, several changes are underway.

As part of the partnership, ISP Major Jerry Williams has been working out of the Gary Police Department. With Williams and Superintendent Douglas Carter at the helm, ISP has taken a holistic look at Gary PD, reviewing standard operating procedures, training tactics and what tangible resources the department needs.

"I am pleased to report that the efforts to do so (restructure the department and improve overall policing tactics) are going well and that were are certainly poised for greater opportunities in the future," Mayor Jerome Prince said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

When the partnership was first announced, the plan was to have Williams work out of the Gary Police Department for 90 to 120 days, with the potential for an extension. Almost 90 days later, Carter said ISP "is not even going to talk about an exit strategy yet." However when ISP does begin to leave the city, Carter said the agency will "phase our way out over time."

The main focus areas being addressed by ISP are Gary PD's Human Resource protocol, evidence and property management and de-escalation tactics.

Carter said a team of lawyers is currently working to rewrite "the vast majority" of the Gary Police Department's policies. Once finalized, the new policies will be discussed with both the Civil Service Commission and the Police Commission.

"There have been a lot of things that have been generational within the Gary PD, as with other agencies all over the state, the state police included, that need perpetual review," Carter said. "Policies, procedures, ordinances, rules, all of those have to be kept up over time, and there's been a lapse."

Williams said they hope to expand Gary PD's current HR "platform" and strengthen HR's partnership with the mayor's office and the Common Council.

Establishing a clear process for internal investigations and officer complaints is another change that will be made through updated department policies.

Carter also said that the way the police department handles evidence and property "needs some attention and is going to get some attention." New technology is currently being instituted which will help track evidence from the moment it is collected.

Training will be another big area for growth within the Gary Police Department.

When Carter began his law enforcement career almost 40 years ago, training relied heavily on watching instructors and taking quizzes. However on May 25, 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, law enforcement was "forever changed in America," Carter said.

ISP training now focuses on de-escalation tactics that are taught using hands-on, scenario-based education. Carter said repetitive, hands-on training will be implemented in the Gary Police Department.

"The things law enforcement deals with on a day-to-day basis is not normal," Carter said.

During the Thursday afternoon news conference, Williams also gave an update on the nationwide search for a new police chief.

Formerly deputy chief, Brian Evans has been filling in as interim chief for the past two years. Evans took over when Chief Richard Ligon resigned after just six months on the job. The city has had a high turnover of police chiefs; Ligon was Gary's 11th since 2006.

Evans will remain in the role until a replacement is selected, and former Chief Garnett Watson will chair the search committee. Williams said that since going live last Friday, the police chief job posting already has 24 applicants. The application will close Aug. 14. A series of interviews will be conducted before Prince makes the final selection. Though the exact form has yet to be decided, Williams said the interview process will include some public involvement.

While ISP works with the Gary Police Department to institute internal changes, Carter is looking to bring in outside partnerships. He said he is committed to going after the state and federal grants to aid the department. Gary PD needs updated vehicles, uniforms and, most importantly, technology Carter said.

Carter has also spoken with Gov. Eric Holcomb about the partnership.

"I spoke with Governor Holcomb today, and he said, 'A stronger Gary is a stronger Indiana, and a stronger Indiana is a stronger Gary.'"

The end goal of the partnership is to increase the feeling of security in the city. Carter said a strong police department will improve quality of life and help encourage economic development.

"I really believe, with all of my being, that if people feel safe in this city, everything else comes," Carter said.