Gary pays tribute to fallen police officers

GARY — Police officers hope to do their job daily, then return home safe. Most do. Some never return home.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61 paid tribute to 15 officers at its annual Fallen Officers Memorial Friday at the city’s Public Safety Facility. Officers honored fallen comrades and their families.

“It doesn’t get easier, only harder,” said Tim Yaros, of Valparaiso, whose father, George Yaros, was killed in 1981. “I was married five months before the shooting, and my father was my best man. A few months later, his first grandchild was born.”

Honored were Gary officers killed in the line of duty between 1921 and 2014, when Jeffrey Westerfield died. Lt. Dawn Westerfield, the mother of his children, has been on the Gary force for more than 20 years.

Coming back to the annual ceremony, the lieutenant said, is “like the first time, every time. It’s wonderful to see them remembered.”

Sgt. Greg Wolf, president of Gary FOP, said these fallen officers “were willing to make sacrifices for the common good. They will never be forgotten.”

Gary police Lt. Derrick Cannon called these officers “peacemakers” who exhibited true love through “sacrifice, virtue, and caring for one another.”

Noting that police work is not easy for officers or their families, Police Chief Brian Evans told his fellow officers, “I’m so proud of the job you do every day and continue to do.”

For Mayor Jerome A. Prince, “These officers all paid the ultimate price to protect us. When they put on that uniform, every day they put their lives on the line for every one of us.”

Despite daily challenges, the mayor continued, “They keep believing they can make a difference in the community. That is the true definition of valor and honor.”

In addition to officers killed on duty, the service recognized 12 former officers who died in the past year. “These officers will be missed,” said Lt. Jeff Tatum.

Keynote speaker William Godwin, president of the Gary City Council, cited recent acts of violence and said, “We benefit from the sacrifices from all officers.”

Noting that citizens have the luxury of calling upon police to “fight our battles," Godwin said today’s police continue the tradition of those who died in action. Current police, the First District councilman said, “carry the banner of honor.”

Honoring Dorian D. Rorex, killed in 1974, were his sons David, of Valparaiso, and Dorian Jr., of Portage, and grandson Kylo, 1.

“We come ever year,” David said. “It’s good to know he’s remembered.”

As the names of fallen officers were announced, an officer attached a white flower to a floral star. In some cases, family members accompanied the officer. These included Jeannette Donald-Gillis, of Gary, sister of Louis W. Donald Jr., killed in 2001.

“He lived his life for people,” the sister said. “I’d like people to remember him as we do. He was a good guy.”

