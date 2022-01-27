Gary Plan Commission questions whether development planned for former superfund site is compliant with original agreement

GARY — In 2019 the Gary Redevelopment Commission reached a development agreement with Region Growth Capital, LLC for about 130 acres of land in the city's Black Oak neighborhood. Over two years later the plan for the area looks markedly different.

Nick Anderson of Region Growth Capital approached landowner Andy Young in 2019 and offered to provide Young $150,000 in legal assistance to help him climb out of bankruptcy, and, if successful, a membership stake in the firm and the potential to receive up to $2 million to pay back his creditors, including the county, according to court records. In exchange, Young would contribute 110 acres of land to Region Growth Capital.

Young's land would have played a key role in Region Growth Capital's proposed 130-acre regional commercial business park, which would have included land known as Lake Sandy Jo. A former landfill and then superfund site, Lake Sandy Jo was partially deleted from the EPA National Priorities list last spring.

From Oct. 1 to 30 of 2019, the Redevelopment Commission accepted development bids for the land. The sole bid came from Region Growth Capital, and later that a year a development agreement was reached. Now Anderson is working to rezone the land from R-2 residential to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) to make way for "The Gary Commerce Center," a light industrial structure, but the Gary Common Council has several concerns.

Significant changes

Region Growth Capital's deal with Young ultimately fell through, and the proposed area remains a patchwork of parcels owned by the Redevelopment Commission, Young and another land owner, James Nowacki.

The original Request for Proposals (RFP) asked the bidder to "bid on all the lots being offered," a total of over 130 parcels with a minimum bid of $275,000. However, the proposal Anderson presented at a Jan. 11 council meeting would develop just 14 parcels totaling about 34 acres.

While the original intent was to create a larger development, Anderson chose to move forward with just the Lake Sandy Jo land because it was "immediately actionable." The surrounding parcels are owned by multiple private entities making development more complex.

Anderson said he split the RFP land into two groups: the Lake Sandy Jo land and all the scattered surrounding parcels.

“I had no obligation to submit a proposal for a specific amount of parcels," Anderson said. "Maybe in the long term a much more transformative opportunity is still available and there is a political will to do that."

The RFP was also for the sale of the parcels; Anderson's current agreement is for a ground lease on the land. Anderson said he plans to buy the land once the structure is built. He said the current proposal is for a lease because of the "significant liabilities" associated with taking ownership of a former superfund site.

The Gary Plan Commission discussed the proposed rezoning during a Tuesday meeting. Plan Commission Chair Tai Adkins, D-4, said she was concerned the current development proposal was not in compliance with the requirements laid out by the RFP. Council Attorney Rinzer Williams III that said moving from purchasing the land to leasing it “is a substantial change to the RFP.”

Adkins asked the Gary corporation counsel to review the documents and confirm whether the proposal is compliant by a Feb. 1 public meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m.

“The response seems incomplete or inadequate to what the request was, and my position on this has always been best price, number one, and number two, highest and best use," Council President William Godwin, D-1, said. "We don’t have any interest in having properties sit under redevelopment. ... My concern has remained the same that we may not be getting the best opportunity for the use of this property.”

False advertising?

Young said the project has the potential to be "transformational" for the city if his parcels and all the parcels laid out in the original RFP are developed. Young now has another interested buyer, Todd Hansen, who works in land acquisition. Hansen would like to see Young and Nowacki's land go to the highest bidder so a "comprehensive development" can be put in.

Hansen did not bother submitting a bid when the Redevelopment Commission released the RFP in Oct. 2019. He said because of the way the RFP was worded, he thought anyone looking to develop the land would have to buy it and develop both Sandy Jo and the many surrounding parcels.

Hansen, whose vision includes using land in the area for an entertainment facility, said the current development agreement needs to be thrown out and the RFP wording changed, clarifying that bidders can develop individual parcels.

"The way they wrote that, I think it totally disinterested people,” Hansen said. “They need to redo the deal and see what comes in. ... If they change the language of the RFP, then it is a whole different ballgame. ... That was false advertising in my opinion.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.