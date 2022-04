Gary police block road for investigation; large crowd gathers

GARY — A large crowd was gathered Sunday near 15th Avenue and Clay Street, where police had the road blocked off for an investigation.

Gary police were handling the investigation, an officer said.

No further information had been released yet.

Police shut down 15th Avenue east to Lake Street and Lake Street south from a bridge over Interstate 80, near 13th Place.

Emergency vehicles' flashing lights could be seen in an area where 15th and Lake Street intersect.

The location was not far from where police found a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was believed to be driven by Ariana Taylor, 23, who was last seen April 2.

Taylor was reported missing April 3, after a passerby called police after noticing the Chevrolet crashed at the bottom of a ravine off Interstate 65 and the I-80 overpass.

Whoever was driving the SUV was not located, despite extensive searches on foot, with a drone, K-9, officers on horseback and the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter.

Gary police took jurisdiction of the missing persons case Tuesday but did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

It is not yet clear if the investigation Sunday has any connection to the missing persons case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.