GARY — The Gary Police Department plans on using a $500,000 grant on new laptops and license plate readers.

The money came from the Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services. The Common Council unanimously approved accepting the grant Tuesday.

Interim Police Chief Jerry Williams said the department hopes to buy five new mobile license plate readers, or LPRs, that can be attached to squad cars; 30 new stationary LPRs; and 110 to 120 new laptops for officers.

"The technology they have right now is failing at a rapid rate," he explained.

The police department installed 30 stationary LPRs in 2021. The readers scan passing cars, integrating the information collected with the National Crime Information Center, a federal crime database.

Williams said the devices help police track suspects after they leave crime scenes.

"Let's face it, today's criminals ain't walking up to do a drive-by ... somebody got there in a vehicle," Williams said, calling the LPRs "a force multiplier."

Councilman Lori Latham, D-at large, raised the issue of privacy and wanted to know how the data collected by LPRs is stored.

"It should be used to catch bad guys, but not necessarily ruin the day of an otherwise hard-working person," Latham said.

Williams said data not associated with a crime is deleted after 30 days.

Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-at large, said the LPRs have helped police track down a lot of stolen cars.

The Gary Police Department is also launching a Real Time Crime Center this spring, allowing community members to submit information online about crimes. A live map on the website will show where and when crime happens in the city. Additionally, officers will be outfitted with body cameras in the coming weeks.

Body cameras were one of the recommendations made by the Gary Police Reform Commission. Mayor Jerome Prince established the commission in June 2020, shortly after the world watched then-police Officer Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd in Minneapolis.

