Chief Anthony Titus Gary Police Chief Anthony Titus has his new badge pinned on by his wife, Sarita, and 11-year-old nephew, Noah Harris June 30 at the Gary Polic…

GARY — When Chief Anthony Titus applied to be a Gary police officer in 1992, he stood before a panel of well-respected county officials during his final step in the interview process, fielding questions. The late Lake County Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell asked him where he sees his career heading in the future.

A 22-year-old Titus told her he saw himself as police chief.

“That’s a bold statement to make,” she said.

Titus said he told her he believes every officer should envision him or herself in the role, because it means they worked their career striving to the top to better their department and the community they serve.

"If we each aspire to that seat, we'll keep pushing our career forward and doing things that will help us grow," Titus said. "And even if you don't end up as chief, you'll complete your career pretty fulfilled."

Titus' first 60 days as police chief have already brought plenty of changes to the department. But, that's not without cause.

As Indiana State Police withdrew from a partnership between the agencies Titus was appointed Chief on June 30, the Gary police are continuing the efforts started during the partnership, including maintaining a sufficient number of patrol officers on the streets, community outreach and implementing updated technology, Titus said.

He wants to continue to move in the same manner the department has been moving. And that's forward, he said.

"Nothing is going to magically be different," Titus said. "We have to continue to work how we've worked the past 15 months in our partnership with Indiana State Police."

First steps forward

During the 1½ year partnership between the agencies, Maj. Jerry Williams worked with ISP and Gary police on reviewing all facets of the department including standard operating procedures, internal organizational structure, investigating procedures, training, evidentiary inventory and fiscal accountability. Out of the collaboration came a series of new procedures and initiatives--some that Titus was charged with overseeing during his first 60 days as Chief.

Major Jerry Williams Indiana State Police Maj. Jerry Williams, left, served as interim chief between January and the end of June.

One of his first duties when he assumed the role was to facilitate the rollout of an abundance of new technology and new weapons for all officers, all of which had been acquired during the partnership. The department had outfitted all patrol officers with body cameras by the end of July, an initiative that had been a long time coming since Mayor Jerome Prince's police reform commission made the recommendation to the department in December 2021.

The cameras were purchased with a $500,000 federal grant to enhance the technology in the department, secured last last year by United States Rep. Frank J. Mrvan. The department was also awarded $88,000 from the Local Body Camera Grant in April 2022 through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

New handguns were purchased for all officers, as some of the weapons were dated, Titus said. The weapons were funded through their annual equipment funding. New weapon holsters were issued with a Trigger Guard, which is a mechanism that activates an officer's body camera if they draw their weapon.

Titus said he worked with his command staff and shift supervisors to ensure officers received sufficient training on their new tech and weapons while maintaining adequate levels of manpower on the streets.

“All of these things take time and they can pull manpower away from where we need it,” Titus said. "We had to make sure we balanced how we roll out all our new technology and weapons while making sure we have officers that can answer calls."

However, part of having enough manpower is having enough officers, period. Gary police rebuilt their hiring procedures during the partnership, updating some of their policies and streamlining the process.

The process includes an online application, which is more user-friendly and easier to complete than filling out a paper application, Williams said. The department holds all-day hiring sessions, which includes a physical agility test, a written examination, an interview and a background investigation. Once all components are processed, cadets are ready for the police academy.

The most recent processes resulted in 11 new officers hired on to the department. The second hiring phase began last week.

This was part of 16 ordinances passed by the Gary Common Council in November to increase efficiency in the department. The ordinances update the hiring, firing, promotion and disciplinary processes within the department and re-evaluated the responsibilities of the police commission and police chief.

Williams said he is proud of the work between the mayor's administration, council and police department in establishing the new ordinances. Titus said he agrees.

“We are getting good quality candidates who really want to be police officers,” Williams said. "We want to make sure these young people have an environment in which they can succeed in law enforcement."

A city in community

If the officers at the Gary Police Department can take one thing from Jerry Williams' time as Interim Chief, he hopes it is this: build relationships.

"Thirty years ago, it was easy to go out and be received well by the community," Williams said. "Those days are few and far between. We have to be intentional about going out and rekindling these relationships with the community."

Trust in police has dwindled since the high-profile killings of Michael Brown, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others at the hands of the law enforcement. According to a 2022 Gallup poll, 45% of Americans surveyed said they had "a great deal" of trust in the police, down from 51% in 2020.

Titus echoed Williams' statement when he was sworn-in as police chief, and continues to advocate to a positive relationship between police and community: "We have to be intentional about building these relationships. And one of the easiest ways to interact with the community is to let them know you're a human being."

Titus and Williams said that part of this is stopping to converse with people while out, or popping in to local schools, businesses and areas in the city. It also includes hosting events such as the National Night Out, which the department held in early August for the first time since 2019. The event, held by thousands of departments across the country, is known for promoting safety and healthy relationships between public safety professionals and their community. The department also partners with the Blind Social Center to drop off food deliveries every week in the area as part of community engagement initiatives.

While police cannot measure the effects that engaging with the community has through data, Williams said he hopes it will show itself through crime reduction and improved relationships.

"For the community, local businesses, schools and more to start feeling different about their relationships with law enforcement," Williams said, "I think that will be a turning point for the City of Gary."

"You have to care more about the community you serve more than you care about yourself"

The Gary police chief's job has had a high turnover since the early 2000s. Before Williams was appointed interim chief, Sgt. Brian Evans served in the role for more than two years after Richard Ligon abruptly resigned as police chief six months after taking on the job.

When asked what was different this time around, Williams said they ensured the selection process for the chief's job was as meticulous as it was time-consuming. The city ordinances set new parameters for how to select the police chief.

"We put out search criteria to first establish what that process would look like, with integrity and transparency in place," Williams said.

In April 2022, Gary and ISP started a national search for police chief. Williams and a team of others, including attorneys, former chiefs and police academy instructors, were tasked with evaluating 74 applications from around the country. They narrowed it down to three. However, Prince decided not to select one of the finalists designated by the search committee and instead appointed Williams. As he worked to implement a solid foundation before selecting a permanent chief, he said there were multiple reasons he ultimately chose Titus.

“It is not surprising that Chief Titus, now, is sitting as Chief Titus," Williams said. “His integrity is above reproach. He has compassion for his fellow man….he will always try to be doing the best thing for his fellow man when no one else is looking.”

Williams is now back in his role as assistant chief of logistics at ISP. But the Gary native said he returns to the area often, and that state police's resources will always be available to Gary police.

While Titus declined to comment on what might have contributed to the high turnover, he reinforced his commitment to the role and desire to be a part of positive change in the department.

"This is a passionate position," Titus said. "You have to care more about the community you serve more than you care about yourself."

