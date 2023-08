Gary brings back first National Night Out since pre-pandemic

Railcats The U.S. Steel Yard at 1 Stadium Plaza in Gary, where police will host the National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday.

GARY — After a three-year hiatus, the Gary Police Department is bringing back their National Night Out Against Crime from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Steel Yard, home of the Gary SouthShore Railcats.

The event will feature games, free hot dogs, a bounce house, hair cuts, face painting, a former Railcats player, demos of public safety equipment including police cars, fire trucks and the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter, plus much more. Michael Jackson impersonator Ed Hollis will perform two shows at the event, accompanied by two dancers.

Dr. Michael McGee, executive director of POP Against Youth Violence, reached out to Chief Anthony Titus and asked if Gary police would be interested in bringing back the event. National Night Out events are held every August by many departments nationwide as a means to connect with the community and foster positive relationships between departments and the people they serve.

"I thought about the idea, called the chief, and said 'hey, is there any way we can get together and show the community that law enforcement cares about them?'" McGee said.

In less than one month, the crew was able to join forces with local schools, nonprofit organizations, businesses and city administrations, plus Railcats Marketing Consultant Renee Connelly and General Manager Anthony Giammanco. Connelly and Giammanco said when they were presented with the idea of hosting the National Night Out, they were immediately interested.

National Night Out From left: Gary police Cmdr. Samuel Roberts, Chief Anthony Titus, Railcats General Manager Anthony Giammanco, Marking Consultant Renee Connell…

"With our stadium being a city building, it's a great way for us to partner with the city," Giammanco said. "We can host a good experience for the residents of Gary and build a relationship with the police department while building us as a brand."

In an age where positive relationships between communities and law enforcement are less common, Chief Anthony Titus said it is is important for police and their communities to recognize that they are one in the same.

"There is no us without the community," Titus said. "National Night Out is just a way to do that and just show our community that only is this our home, we're your neighbor, we're your friend, come out, let's have a good time."

The event will focus on youth outreach. McGee, whose nonprofit focuses on prevention violence and promoting positive relationships and behaviors among young people, said they'll be doing a "Stop the Bleed" demonstration to teach kids how to administer first aid to someone who is severely injured, demonstrations from firefighters on how so safely exit a burning structure and CPR trainings. It is all designed to promote safety and increase beneficial partnership with youth and law enforcement, he said.

"I think right now, there's so much fear from young people regarding police and how they perceive them. The more we interact with law enforcement and community and youth, they more they overcome whatever fear they may have."

The event is free to the public. Children and teenagers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian older than 25.

