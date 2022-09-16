Gary police revitalization effort continues to be contentious

GARY — The partnership between the city of Gary and Indiana State Police continued to be a source of controversy during a public meeting Wednesday, with some members of the Common Council continuing to object to the path the reform effort is taking while an ISP official attempted to turn the focus from proposed city ordinance changes to other aspects of the state's efforts to aid Gary.

The meeting of the council's Public Safety Committee saw council members digging at length into the details of five of 17 proposed ordinances — mainly dealing with police department disciplinary procedures — developed this summer in a city administration-led review of Gary Police Department operations.

But this week's tension centered more on some council members' complaints that they've been left out of the process to create the ordinances, and over their objection to the ISP leadership's criticism of their questioning.

Councilwoman Mary Brown, D-3rd, complained that policies developed over "several months" were presented to the council with the expectation that its nine members pass them "in a few days."

"I won't support anything like this," she said.

Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said attempts to "bully" the council would not work, referring to a contentious committee meeting last week and a news conference Monday during which ISP leaders and Mayor Jerome Prince criticized his and others' pointed questioning of the ordinances' focus and details.

"What took place was completely out of order," Godwin said of the news conference, which was attended by several of his colleagues.

Wednesday's Public Safety Committee meeting had opened with an effort by ISP Major Jerry Williams to shift the focus of the process from the ordinances to several other initiatives underway.

Those include an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., in search of funding to allow the department to move out of the Public Safety Building at 555 Polk St.

"We'd like to see if we can garner enough support to get monies to build a new police station," Williams said.

Another effort will focus on recruiting, hiring and retention of officers.

"All across the country, everybody's struggling to keep officers in play, and they're usually going to the highest bidder, so we've got to get creative," Williams said about efforts to improve pay and morale.

He said the city is progressing in its effort to find a new police chief, with an initial application pool of 74 now down to three candidates — two from within the department and one from outside.

Williams said Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration has been instructed to aid Gary's efforts, including by having the city leverage the state's purchasing power with vendors, as well as by getting assistance from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy for training and from the Department of Correction for supplies and expertise related to evidence handling.

Officials also went on a helicopter tour of the city with a deputy commissioner from the Indiana Department of Transportation to evaluate state roads that go through the city and look for ways to make improvements, Williams said.

"There is quite a bit of conversation and a plan of action that will be presented to the mayor and his staff here probably in the next 30 days," Williams said of that effort. He said officials are also seeking state and federal aid for demolition of derelict properties.

Wednesday's meeting was the third this month on the proposed ordinances, completing the committee's initial discussions. The next meeting, to begin review of them, has not yet been scheduled.