Gary police union pitches salary hike to 'boost morale,' remain competitive

"We need fair wages, and we do need to take care of police and fire. There's no police or fire department remotely like ours in proximity ... with the amount of EMS and fire runs and the calls the police department takes. It's crazy when you look at what other departments do, and what they make. There's a gun-involved crime every 12 hours. Someone is shot at in the city every 48 hours. There's a homicide every six days," Wolf told The Times.

'All raises' on the table

The mayor's proposed budget for 2021 includes $54 million in the general fund. Nearly $24 million is dedicated to covering police and fire operations and $9.6 million is dedicated to police and fire pensions. The proposal also includes pay hikes for some of Mayor Jerome Prince's key staff members that largely would not affect the departments' bottom line, and pay hikes for all council members.

Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said Tuesday that after speaking with the FOP, any and all requests for pay raises, including the council, are on the potential chopping block if the police department doesn’t see a raise in next year’s budget.

"Let’s get a grasp on what a pay raise would cost," Godwin said, adding that the budget could be amended after the Nov. 1 deadline, if necessary.